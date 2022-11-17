Epic Games Store offers Evil Dead: The Game for free - How to redeem, deadline, and more

Evil Dead: The Game has become the latest title to be offered on the Epic Games Store for absolutely no additional cost. As of writing, users can redeem the game and add it to their Epic Games library without spending anything. It's a fantastic opportunity for gamers to get a brilliant game that was released in 2022.

Epic Games offers premium games for free on a weekly basis, which has popularized its Store. Offerings include indie titles and AAA games like Borderlands 3. The weekly activity benefits those on a tight budget who can't spend much on games. Additionally, the offerings also allow some games to revive interest among fans.

Before playing Evil Dead: The Game, interested players must redeem the title and add it to their library. Thankfully, the process is relatively straightforward, and all a player will need to do is redeem it during the valid offer period.

Redeeming Evil Dead: The Game on the Epic Games Store is a straightforward process

The first thing a gamer will require is their own Epic Games account to be used in the Store. Those who already have an account will have to log in before following the next steps. Creating an account is super easy, and players can also link to several other accounts, including consoles and social media.

Download Evil Dead: The Game anytime from Nov 17 through Nov 22, 11am to 11am ET to keep it forever. Evil Dead: The Game will be free for a limited time exclusively on the Epic Games Store!Save the world as Ash and crew or burn it down as the Kandarian Demon.Download Evil Dead: The Game anytime from Nov 17 through Nov 22, 11am to 11am ET to keep it forever. https://t.co/IoOjlGfr0z

Step 1: Search for Evil Dead: The Game in the shop. This can be done on the website, but it's much more convenient to do on the application. You will need the application anyway to install and play the game. Completing the redemption on the application is just the best thing to do.

Step 2: Once Evil Dead: The Game has been found, go into the details of the game. This can be done using the search box or by scrolling down to find the section of free games.

Step 3: Click on "Get." This will then take you to a new page where you must enter payment details.

Step 4: In this step, you will usually need to select the payment procedure. Due to the nature of the offer, the charge will show as $0.00, and all you will need to do is confirm.

Step 5: A confirmation will be sent to your registered mail and the game in your Epic Games library. From there, you will have to download the game and complete the installation to play it.

Interested users should note that the offer will be available from November 17 to November 22. Following the offer's expiry, Evil Dead: The Game will have to be purchased separately from the Epic Games Store. Users will also get the base version of the game, and any additional content will have to be bought separately from the Store.

Overall, it's a great offer, given the game's original price. Users can enjoy plenty of interesting features as they take on the monsters created by the Necronomicon. Aside from the exciting co-op gameplay, players will find all the signature characters and monsters from the series' universe.

