How to win as a Survivor in Evil Dead: The Game

Appropriately released on Friday the 13th, Evil Dead: The Game is finally here and will pit Survivors against the Kandarian Demons in this asymmetrical horror game. Survivors must work together as a team of four as they try to complete multiple objectives. This would be hard enough without a player-controlled Kandarian Demon out to foil all of their plans at every step of the way.

Players will face multiple obstacles, including traps, demons, jumpscares, and even their own fears as they try to recover the map fragments to locate the Lost Pages and Kandarian Dagger. However, with so much riding on the Survivors to ensure mankind's survival, players will want to know how best to accomplish this goal. Here is how players can win as a Survivor in Evil Dead: The Game.

How players can win as a Survivor in Evil Dead: The Game

There are a lot of objectives in Evil Dead: The Game that the player must accomplish with their team. First, players must locate the pieces of the map. Once players find all 3 pieces, they will need to locate the Lost Pages. After locating the Lost Pages, they must then locate the Kandarian Dagger. Once they are in possession of both of these, they must use the dagger to defeat the Dark Ones.

After the Dark Ones are defeated, players must then take the fight to a large group of demons as they make their final stand to defend the Necronomicon and save humanity. Not only are these a lot of objectives, but players only have 30 minutes to do this, or they will lose the game. In addition, the Demon will be doing everything in their power to stop them from banishing the Demons from the realm.

Work Together

The first thing players will want to do is to stick together and work as a team to accomplish their objectives. The demon can easily pick off any player who walks away from the group. Being able to stay close to the group will allow players to defend each other more easily and take out any opposition that the demon throws at them during their journey.

Pick a Survivor Type that works for your playstyle

There are 4 Survivor types that players can choose from in Evil Dead: The Game. These include Leader, Warrior, Hunter, and Support. Each one has its own unique playstyle that can bolster the group in its own special way.

Leaders can buff the group, Warriors do massive melee damage, Hunters take the fight to long-range, and Support heals the group. Players should pick one that resonates with them.

Search the area for loot, but not for too long

When players first start out in Evil Dead: The Game, they will find it almost like a battle royale when they need to locate their gear. Gear is randomly littered throughout the area and also inside of chests.

The goal should be to get decent gear quickly, but not to spend too long looking for them, as there are many objectives to accomplish. Players should find a good melee and ranged weapon and get moving.

Keep an eye on the Pink F

During their journey, mostly inside chests, players will stumble across Pink F. This is something that players can use to power up their character.

Once players have Pink F, they should open their skill menu and assign skill points. This can bolster a player's health, melee or ranged damage, shields and even lessen fear. It is recommended to spend the Pink F as soon as players find it.

Always follow the objectives in the corner of the screen

In the upper right-hand corner of the screen, players will always see the current objective. It will tell players exactly where to go. So, players should read the objective, open the map, mark the location it says, and go straight to it.

This will help the players get their objectives done quickly. Players can see their overall progress in the top middle of the screen.

Level up the character of choice after the match

Each time players of Evil Dead: The Game make it through a match, they will gain experience points and level up. Leveling up enough will grant players skill points that they can assign to characters of their choice.

Each time they put a skill point in, their characters will gain a bit of strength, which can make a big difference when players find themselves in a pinch in the game.

Manage fear effectively

Fear can be a big deal, especially in a horror title like Evil Dead: The Game. When a player's fear gauge (located under their health bar) goes up, they alert the demon of their location and can also be possessed.

Players can combat their fear by staying with their group, lighting or standing near fires and lights when it gets too high, and not taking on too many horrifying enemies at once.

Don't give the location away to the demon too early

In the beginning of Evil Dead: The Game, the demon must search the entire area for the players. This can take the demon quite some time. However, players can make the demon find them swiftly by alerting them in a few ways.

Getting their fear too high, firing weapons, or driving vehicles can give away their location and make the demon begin their evil onslaught much quicker and easier.

Edited by R. Elahi