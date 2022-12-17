"Amazon, please do right by Henry Cavill": Fans skeptical about Henry Cavill's upcoming Warhammer 40000 series

Henry Cavill has been in the news for quite some time now. In October 2022, it was announced that Cavill would not be reprising his popular role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4. Furthermore, the actor recently announced that he would not be returning as the fan favorite red-capped superhero, Superman.

Fans of the actor were devastated after finding out about both developments involving Cavill. The actor is now once again making headlines after it was revealed that Henry Cavill is all set to star in an upcoming series for Amazon Prime Video that is based on the sci-fi miniature fantasy war game Warhammer 40,000.

The actor will reportedly also serve as one of the executive producers for the series. The series is currently in the very early stages of production. Ever since the news came to light, it has already begun to get a lot of attention from fans.

Although fans are excited about the actor's future prospects, they are also skeptical about Cavill's upcoming project.

Twitter is exploding as fans express their reactions to Henry Cavill joining the cast of the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 series on Prime Video

It is safe to say that fans' hearts were broken when the news of popular actor Henry Cavill not returning to the Superman and The Witcher franchise was announced. However, on December 16, 2022, it was disclosed that Cavill will be a pivotal part of the series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000.

The actor also took to his Instagram account to share the news with his fans. Since then, fans have been expressing their views on the news on Twitter.

It looks like fans are not too hopeful about the upcoming project, as they are concerned with the choice of streaming platform and also the subject matter as well.

By the looks of the tweets, it is quite understandable that fans are skeptical about the project being produced for Amazon Prime Video. Some have also pointed out how fans were disappointed with the streaming platform's other big-budget series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

However, Henry Cavill is quite excited and happy to be a part of the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 series, as he is a massive Warhammer fan. While talking about it with The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill said:

"I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honour and the responsibility,...I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon Studios and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh on lifelong dream come true."

As of now, no showrunners or writers have been attached to the project. However, it has been revealed that Vertigo Entertainment and GAW’s Andy Smillie and Max Bottrill will serve as executive producers for the series, along with Henry Cavill and Amazon Studios.

