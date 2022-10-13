Explained: What is the correct order of watching Michael Myers' Halloween movies and how many are there in total?

As Jamie Lee Curtis' Halloween Ends nears its release date, many fans have been re-watching the iconic Michael Myers Halloween film series. The franchise has a total of 13 movies, including the upcoming film.

However, the order of watching all the films can be slightly confusing since they're not all in chronological order. Fans can start with John Carpenter's critically acclaimed 1978 flick Halloween, then proceed with the rest.

Michael Myers' Halloween film series correct order

The first film fans should watch is John Carpenter's 1978 classic Halloween, which immortalized the character of Michael Myers. Since then, a number of sequels and reboots have been released, complicating the order and timeline of the series. Here's the right order to watch all 13 movies in the iconic horror franchise:

Halloween (1978)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Halloween (2018)

Halloween Kills (2021)

Halloween Ends (2022)

Halloween (2007)

Halloween II (2009)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

It's important to note that the third film, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, doesn't follow the plot of its previous films and establishes itself as a standalone film, which is why it has been placed at the end.

The 2018 Halloween film, directed by David Gordon Green, is a sequel to the original John Carpenter film, while Halloween Kills serves as its sequel. Moreover, the upcoming Halloween Ends will continue the plot of Halloween Kills. In addition to that, Halloween Ends will be the final installment in Gordon Green's trilogy of Halloween flicks.

The 2007 film, helmed by Rob Zombie, is a remake of Carpenter's 1978 movie. On the other hand, the 2009 released Halloween II serves as its sequel.

More details about the upcoming Halloween Ends plot and cast

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Halloween Ends focuses on the story of Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis. The official synopsis of the film, as per Universal Pictures, states:

''Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life.''

The description further reads:

''But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.''

Apart from Lee Curtis, the movie also stars several other prominent actors in crucial supporting roles, like James Jude Courtney, Will Patton, Nick Castle, and Andi Matichak, among many others. Fans are excited to watch the film as this will be Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle's last appearances in the franchise.

Halloween Ends will be released in theaters and Peacock on Friday, October 14, 2022.

