Where and how to watch clown slasher film Terrifier 2 online? Details explored

Damien Leone's upcoming slasher flick, Terrifier 2, is expected to arrive on the horror streaming service called Screambox. However, there is no update regarding the film's release date on the platform. The movie was released in theaters on October 6, 2022.

Terrifier 2 is a sequel to Damien Leone's Terrifier, which was released in 2016. The movie focuses on a deadly clown who kidnaps three women. The sequel is set one year after the events depicted in the first film.

Learn more about Terrifier 2 on Screambox: Subscription plans and more details

Terrifier 2 is expected to be released on Screambox sometime soon. Screambox is an OTT platform that caters primarily to lovers of the horror genre. The platform contains spooky movies from different eras and subgenres, including slasher, supernatural, zombies, and many more. A brief description of the platform on their official website states:

''Stream. Scream. Repeat. Started by fans for fans, Screambox delivers every type of terror imaginable -- Supernatural, Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies and more. Discover horror you won’t find anywhere else. Unlimited. Uncut. Commercial free.''

In addition to a free, ad-supported plan, Screambox offers three different subscription plans: a one-month premium plan that costs $4.99, a 3-month premium plan that costs $11.99, and a premium year plan worth $39.99.

Cinedigm Corp bought Screambox and the prominent movie studio, Bloody Disgusting, in 2021. Following this, Cinedigm Corp delegated the responsibility of managing Screambox to Bloody Disgusting.

Some of the most popular and acclaimed horror movies you can watch on Screambox are Sleepaway Camp, Night of the Living Dead, Audition, and many more.

A quick look at Terrifier 2 plot and cast

Terrifier 2 continues the story of the evil clown who's been resurrected and is now chasing two kids on a terrifying Halloween night. A brief description of the movie, as per Cinedigm's YouTube channel, reads:

''After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.''

The movie stars David Howard Thornton in the lead role as Art the Clown, and he looks terrifying in the film's trailer. Thornton previously played a role in Terrifier and received widespread critical acclaim for his performance. His other acting credits include The Dark Offerings, The Mean One, and more.

The rest of the cast includes Lauren LaVera as Sienna Shaw, Elliott Fullam as Jonathan Shaw, and Sarah Voigt as Barbara Shaw, among many others. The movie is written and directed by Damien Leone, who is best known for films like Terrifier, All Hallows' Eve, All Hallows' Eve 2, Frankenstein vs. The Mummy, and many more.

Terrifier 2 arrived in theaters on October 6, 2022, and received positive reviews from critics and viewers, thanks to its strong writing and performances. However, many viewers were reported to have fainted and vomited in theaters after watching some of the film's gory scenes.

