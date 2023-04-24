Evil Dead Rise: How much box office money did the horror film make over the April 24 weekend?

Evil Dead Rise has put the box office under a spell, grabbing the second spot in the domestic market. The supernatural horror film was released in theaters on April 21, 2023, after distributor Warner Bros. Pictures overturned its planned HBO Max premiere owing to positive reviews in trial runs.

Upon release, it garnered encouraging words from critics. Luckily, viewers gave the same reception, helping the new film earn double its budget across the world on its debut weekend. Evil Dead Rise is the fifth part of the parent titular franchise.

Helmed and written by Lee Cronin in his second feature directorial, the film was made on a reported budget of $19 million. After its premiere this Friday, the new flick earned $23.5 million on the domestic circuit comprising the United States and Canada, reported The Numbers.

An additional $16.8 million haul from other territories helped the Sam Raimi-scripted flick to clock in at a global total of $40.3 million, it added. This means that on its debut weekend itself, Evil Dead Rise has not only hit the break-even point but is also on its way to being a profitable venture.

The horror film has Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland in the cast as Beth and Ellie. The estranged sisters put up a strong fight when “flesh-possessing demons” thrust them “into a primal battle for survival,” and saving their family.

Evil Dead Rise defeated Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, among other films

Apart from the ones mentioned above, Evil Dead Rise also stars Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher (film debut) in other supporting roles. Evil Dead veteran Bruce Campbell features in a voice-only cameo role as time-displaced Ash Williams.

At the box office, the fresh launch was pitted against Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, Searchlight Pictures-backed Chevalier, and an expanded allotment of theatrical slots for Joaquin Phoenix-led Beau Is Afraid (released on April 14, 2023).

Trumping all, Evil... pocketed $10.3 million on the first day, ending the first weekend with a $23.5 million grab domestically. Box office pundits predicted a $15–20 million income from the 3,402 theaters, but the latest horror offering exceeded the bracket by a slight margin.

As for global markets, Mexico and the UK are the top two contributors among the 58 spots the New Line Cinema-backed film was released, The Hollywood Reporter informed. It added that males comprised the majority of viewers at 58%, while 67% of moviegoers for Evil Dead Rise were aged 18 and 34.

Despite its impressive performance, the new film has not been able to topple Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The smasher animated film continues to reign at the box office, ending Sunday (April 23) with a domestic third-weekend toll of around $400 million, the portal shared.

In third place is The Covenant, an MGM-distributed military action thriller. The Jake Gyllenhaal-led movie, released across 2,611 theaters, earned roughly $6.3 million. Made reportedly utilizing a production budget of $55 million, the action thriller was liked by critics, but it seems viewers were wary of the same.

Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4, armed with a fifth-weekend toll of $5.75 million, and the biographical sports drama film Air earning $5.5 million on the second weekend, finished the top five-grossing movies at the domestic box office.

All the movies – The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Evil Dead Rise, The Covenant, John Wick: Chapter 4, Air – are running in theaters.

