"Do they actually care or it's just FOMO?": Jamie Lee Curtis deletes Israel post as celebrities face mounting online backlash 

Oscar-winning actress, producer, and children’s author Jamie Lee Curtis came under fire on Saturday after she posted a photo from Gaza, in the wake of the Hamas militant group’s attack on Israel the same day, followed by the latter’s counterattack.

Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram on Saturday to share an image of several kids looking up at the sky and captioned the post:

“TERROR FROM THE SKIES”

She also cited her sources as the New York Times and @samarabuelof. In fact, it was the latter, whose real name is Samar Abu Elouf, who originally took the photo. The Gaza-based photojournalist captioned her own post saying:

“Palestinian families seek refuge with their children from the northern Gaza strip.”

As soon as the social media users realized that Jamie Lee Curtis posted a photo from Gaza, Palestine, and not Israel, they were quick to point out her error while calling her out simultaneously for being ignorant.

In fact, several netizens clarified that the photo was actually Israel bombing Gaza from the sky, making Jamie Lee Curtis’ post further controversial.

In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @PopBase’s tweet.

Curtis was forced to take down her post after a series of criticism.

“Some serious shameless lying”: Jamie Lee Curtis faces online backlash for posting a Palestinian photo amidst Hamas’ attack on Israel

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis made headlines on Saturday after she posted a photo of Palestinian kids looking up at the sky in terror, while attempting to condemn Hamas’ strike on Israel.

The irony of her Instagram post was that the picture she used to show support for Israel was actually an image that was evidence of Israel inflicting violence northern Gaza strip, Palestine, by bombing through the sky.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ now-deleted controversial post came a few hours after she took to her Instagram Story to post the Israeli flag, joining other celebrities such as Kylie Jenner to deplore Hamas’ incursion on Israel.

Regardless, netizens were furious at the Oscar-winner for making such a mistake, and called her many names, such as a “liar,” “ignorant” and even “hypocrite.” In fact, many united to call her out. Here are some of the reactions.

Jamie has responded to the backlash via her spokesperson to Huff Post. The statement read as follows:

“I took down the post when I realized my error. The other post is a Guy Oseary repost. It’s an awful situation for all the innocent people in the line of fire.”

Jamie Lee Curtis was not the only celebrity who faced online backlash in the context of Hamas’ strike on Israel, and Israel’s counterstrike. On the same day, Kylie Jenner was also slammed for reposting a picture of the Israeli flag from the Instagram account @standwithus with the text “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!” in the backdrop.

Interestingly, other celebrities including Amy Schumer, Gal Gadot, and Nina Dobrev have also shown solidarity for Israel. Politicians like U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attack and offered support.

For the uninitiated, the Hamas militant group attacked Israel on Monday following which the Israeli government formally declared war and issued that “significant military steps” be taken to counter the attack.

As per Yahoo!, more than 900 people have already died as of Sunday, with the death toll rising, and thousands are injured. While 600 died in Israel, 300 lost their lives in Gaza.