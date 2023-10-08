"The internet never forgets": Netizens react as Kylie Jenner deletes Instagram story showing support for Israel

Kylie Jenner made headlines on Saturday after she showed her support for Israel via her Instagram story, and deleted the same within minutes. She reposted a picture of Israel's flag from the Instagram account, @standwithus on her story, and the text of the post read:

“Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!”

Kylie Jenner's now-deleted Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@KylieJenner)

While Kylie Jenner was quick to delete the picture from her story, several social media users took screenshots of the same and began sharing it on other platforms like Twitter.

Social media users react as Jenner deletes Instagram story (Image via Twitter/@AlhaillKing)

The image that was reshared by Kylie Jenner was originally uploaded by Stand By Us, a nonprofit organization, that supports Israel and opposes antisemitism. The reality star shared the post soon after the news about the Hamas attacks in Israel that killed hundreds of individuals surfaced online. The same took place on Saturday, October 8, 2023, and as per ABC News, the death toll currently stands at 300.

While it is currently unclear why Kylie removed her story, many took to the comments section of her posts online and stated that she should not get involved in politics. Individuals flooded the comments of her posts with Palestinian flags and urged netizens to unfollow her, as per Business Insider.

She has now turned off comments on most of her old posts.

Social media users accuse Kylie Jenner of "performative activism" as she deletes post supporting Israel

Kylie Jenner became the talk of the town after she posted and deleted a story in support of Israel on Instagram on Saturday. Several individuals took to the comments section of @PopBase's tweet to react to the same. They accused her of "performative activism" and slammed her for deleting her post possibly because she received heaps of backlash from Hamas supporters.

Social media users react as Jenner deletes Instagram story (Image via Twitter)

Kylie has not responded to the backlash as of this writing. It also remains unclear why she deleted the story within a few minutes of uploading it.