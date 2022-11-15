Lupita Nyong'o net worth: Fortune of the Black Panther star explored

Lupita Nyong'o is an highly acclaimed and beloved Academy Award-winning actress. She reprised her highly-celebrated role as Nakia in the brand new movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is a sequel to the fan-favorite 2018 MCU offering, Black Panther.

Lupita's character Nakia in the MCU is an undercover spy from the River Tribe of Wakanda. Ever since the highly-awaited sequel hit theaters, Lupita Nyong'o's performance has been getting a lot of positive responses from both the audience and the critics.

It is safe to say that the audience is quite curious to learn more about the renowned actress and about her riches. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lupita Nyong'o's fortune is approximately $10 million.

Continue reading to learn more about the Black Panther actress and her impressive fortune.

Learn all about fortune and the body of work of Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o is a 39-year-old Kenyan-Mexican actress who first came into the spotlight and gained immense recognition after her portrayal of the pivotal character Patsey in the 2013 Academy Award-winning movie 12 Years a Slave. Nyong'o went on to receive an Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie.

Since then, she has built a highly promising and impressive body of work. With a net worth of 10 million dollars, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. Lupita's earnings from her titular role in the MCU have not been disclosed so far.

However, her co-stars, including Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman, reportedly earned approximately $1 million and $3 million respectively, so Nyong'o could have earned around those figures as well. At the box office, Black Panther grossed $1.344 billion.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently aiming to become one of the franchise's highest-grossing movies and it seems like it has started to happen. The movie reportedly had one of the best premieres of 2022, and reportedly earned $180 million domestically, and $150 million from overseas collections.

Apart from the MCU movies and 12 Years a Slave, Nyong'o is also well-known for playing the significant role of Adelaide Wilson/Red in the 2019 horror-thriller movie Us, Maz Kanata in the 2015 movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the 2017 movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the 2019 movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The actress has also been a part of a few other notable movies, including The Jungle Book (voice), Little Monsters, Non-Stop, Queen of Katwe, and The 355.

Nyong'o has also been a significant part of several other noteworthy TV series and documentaries, including Star Wars Forces of Destiny, Shuga, Star Wars Rebels, Serengeti, Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o, Super Sema, Human Resources, and Who Are You, Charlie Brown?

The actress' latest movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is written by Joe Robert Cole and Ryan Coogler, with the latter also acting as the director. Autumn Durald Arkapaw served as the cinematographer of the movie, while Ludwig Göransson provided the score.

Apart from Lupita Nyong'o, the cast list for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever includes Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, and several others.

