Black Panther 2 Box office predictions: How much money will the movie make on Day 1?

Black Panther 2 will be released very soon, marking the end of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4. The film, which serves to further the empire of Wakanda and how it opens up to the world, will incorporate the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman and use that as a jumping-off point into the introduction of Namor. With the Black Panther no longer there to protect Wakanda, it is up to those closest to him to take up the responsibilities.

The film has a healthy amount of anticipation and even a trend on how to dress when you go to watch Black Panther 2 in theaters. But what does the box office prediction say about how well Black Panther 2 is expected to perform? Let's find out.

Black Panther 2 box office prediction

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Marvel)

Black Panther 2 box office prediction suggests that the film will open to a whopping $365 million. These figures are based on the prediction that the film will clock in somewhere between $175 million to $185 million in the US. However, the worldwide box-office revenue for the film's opening weekend may bring in an additional $180 million.

The top two films with the highest opening weekend since the pandemic are also from the MCU. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made $568 million and $429 million in their opening weekends.

Black Panther 2 still has massive competition, though. The film will compete with The Fabelmans, a Steven Spielberg autobiographical film that stars Paul Dano, Seth Rogan, and Michelle Williams. The film received critical acclaim when it first premiered at film festivals.

Factors surrounding the Black Panther 2 box office prediction

Shuri and Namor from Wakanda Forever (Image via Marvel)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever presents to us a world without its savior, T'Challa. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also revealed that they thought it best not to recast the role of T'Challa.

Instead, the film incorporates the passing of T'Challa due to an illness as part of the plot. Fans will see a sequence dedicated to the passing of T'Challa, which also functions as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

The film will increase viewership in a similar way to Furious 7. When star Paul Walker tragically passed away, the film paid tribute to him by bringing in his brother and reworking the actor through CGI. The film also gave him an emotional goodbye via the ending sequence, where Dominic Toretto and Brian O'Conner go their separate ways.

As news of the tribute to Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa makes more waves, fans will also want to watch the film. Another factor that might see a good box-office weekend would be the inclusion of Ironheart (Riri Williams) and Prince Namor.

Iron Man's passing left the MCU with an unfillable hole, and it appears that Riri Williams might be taking on the armored superhero role for now. Since this will be her debut in the MCU, fans want to see the potential she brings into the story.

Black Panther 2 cast and synopsis

The cast of Black Panther 2, along with Kevin Feige (Image via Marvel)

The film contends with a heavy load of spoilers that are already out on the internet. The film's entire plot, including a post-credit scene, was leaked on Reddit months ago, though it remains to be seen if it will be proven true. The official synopsis for the film details the starting point and core struggles for Wakanda, which will be explored in the film.

"In Marvel Studios’ 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

"As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

Black Panther 2 has a star-studded cast of Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel, and Dominique Thorne. After directing Black Panther (2018), Ryan Coogler also returned to direct the sequel.

The sequel is set to air in theaters on Friday, November 11. Don't forget to check out the appropriate colors to wear when watching the film, as the trend for wearing white for the movie is picking up.

