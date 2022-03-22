3 Spider-Man: No Way Home shots you wouldn't believe are CGI and VFX

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the latest Marvel movie that took forward the Spiderverse. Starring Tom Holland, the movie narrates the life of our friendly neighborhood superhero who was having a tough time after his cover was blown off by Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far from Home.

The movie set a ground-breaking record at the box office and was a treat for fans who have a thing for over-the-top action sequences. Fans have also witnessed a grand exhibition of VFX and special effects that left them awestruck.

There were some onscreen moments that were presented so realistically that it was hard to believe that they were the result of special effects. Here, we are going to talk about 3 such sequences that won over the audience.

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Scenes where VFX and special effects were used and no one noticed it

1) Only the door of the Sanctum Sanctorum was real!

Peter Enters the Sanctum Sanctorum to meet Dr. Strange (Image via housebeautiful)

The scene where Peter stands in front of Sanctum Sanctorum, hoping to meet Dr. Strange, seemed to have minimal or no special effects in it. However, things are just the opposite of how it appeared on the big screen.

In that scene, everything apart from Tom Holland himself and the door of the Sanctum Sanctorum, was super imposed. Everything you saw in that scene, including the extended part of the house, the street in front of it, the trees, birds, and even the pedestrians, were all made by special effects.

2) Tony Revolori was unavailable on his scheduled day of shooting

One scene in the movie depicts Peter calling his frenemy from high school, Tony Revolori AKA Flash Thompson. Now, in any given moment, one will not find anything special or noteworthy about the scene.

But in reality, the scene used CGI and VFX to make the magic happen. Tony was not available on the day the shot was taken. The production unit shot the people present in the background and Tony's part was later added with the help of a bluescreen.

3) Tom Holland and Alfred Molina's roles were shot separately

The brawl between the infamous Doc Ock and Spider-Man is one of the hallmarked fight sequences from the movie. Little did we know that it was just Tom Holland in front of the camera, moving and jumping around to save himself from Doc Ock.

Alfred Molina, who played the role of Doc Ock, was not present on the set at the time. His role in the fight sequence was shot separately, super imposed, and then merged with Holland's part to bring out the final result.

Cudos to Kelly Port, the visual effects supervisor of the film, and his team for pulling off such a marvelous feat.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a blockbuster that redefined the implementation of special effects. Let us know if you were able to spot other scenes that subtly exhibit the wonder of VFX and CGI.

