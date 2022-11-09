When is Black Panther 2 coming out on Disney Plus? Expected date and more

Black Panther 2, or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is on the brink of its release. A highly-anticipated sequel to Black Panther, the film focuses on Wakanda's larger ecology and politics and will introduce new, hard-hitting characters such as Namor and Iron Heart.

The film was initially delayed following the passing of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played Black Panther. While fans expected the character to be recast, Kevin Feige decided to develop the film with a tribute to Boseman's T'Challa.

With Black Panther 2 releasing on Friday, November 11, fans are ecstatic about seeing the next chapter in the Wakandan saga. However, the question on everyone's mind right now is: When is Black Panther 2 coming out on Disney Plus?

Black Panther 2 won't be on Disney Plus from the day of release, might be added later

Although Black Panther 2 is releasing on Friday, November 11, there is no confirmed date on when it'll arrive on Disney Plus for streaming. Since Disney Plus is the go-to streaming platform for all Marvel content, it won't be available on any other streaming platform. However, as seen in the past, Marvel Cinematic Universe movies can take anywhere from 40 to 70 days to arrive on the streaming platform.

Even with recent MCU films, like Thor: Love and Thunder, we saw that it ran in the theaters for 64 days before landing on Disney Plus. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was available on Disney Plus in only 47 days.

When the project arrives on the platform, it depends on how well it performs at the box office. In the case of Black Panther 2, we might not see it on the platform any time soon since it is expected to do great in both pulling in numbers and getting a good reception from critics.

Black Panther 2 cast

The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived at Comic-Con and showed that T'Challa's passing was part of the film's plot. Marvel Studios EVP Victoria Alonso said they've decided against using Chadwick Boseman's CG rework or recasting the Black Panther role.

"Wakanda is a place to explore further with characters and different subcultures. This was always the primary focus of the next story. We're not going to have a CG Chadwick, and we're not recasting T'Challa."

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, and Danny Sapani are all coming back in the sequel. Martin Freeman is also returning as the CIA agent Everett K. Ross and is even appearing in Marvel's Secret Invasion.

The latest additions to the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever include Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Cole, and UFC champ Kamaru Usman.

Black Panther 2: What to expect?

The film was largely about Wakanda revealing itself to the world and deciding what path to take. With Erik Killmonger and T'Challa gone, Black Panther's mantle is no longer in anyone's hands. Here's the official synopsis of the story.

"Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

Female characters such as Shuri, Okoye, and Queen Ramonda take center stage because they're the most affected after T'Challa's death. The film will undoubtedly pave the way for MCU in the future, as it is the final film in phase 4.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an important step forward, as Wakanda is a hub of innovation. It'll likely introduce more heroes and villains who will continue to bring life to the MCU after the Infinity Saga ends.

