Who directed The Exorcist? All about visionary director William Friedkin as he passes away at 87

The Academy Award-winning director William Friedkin, who helmed the mega-hit 1973 horror movie The Exorcist, died on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the age of 87. He reportedly died of heart failure and pneumonia in Los Angeles, California. He was a visionary screenwriter, director, and producer, who was closely associated with the 1970s "New Hollywood" movement.

The news of the director's passing arrived amidst the promotions for The Exorcist: Believer, which is an upcoming sequel to the original 1973 movie. The news was shared by his executive assistant of 24 years, Marcia Franklin. As per AP, during a press release, the director's son, Cedric Friedkin spoke about his father and said:

"He was (a) role model to me and to (my brother) Jack. He was a massive inspiration."

Friedkin's The Exorcist starred Linda Blair, Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, and more actors. The film revolves around Regan, a young girl who is possessed by a demon. The hit title received 10 Oscar nominations.

Apart from this, the director was also hailed for helming the 1971 crime thriller movie, The French Connection. He received the prestigious Best Director Academy Award for his work on the film.

From Sorcerer to Bug, the impressive filmography of director William Friedkin

Born on August 29, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, William Friedkin was one of the most prominent names in the film industry. He began his career in the early 1960s with documentaries and TV shows, at the age of 18. His first released documentary was titled The People vs. Paul Crump, which released in 1962. He won an award at the esteemed San Francisco International Film Festival for his work on the same.

His other well-known documentaries include Mayhem on a Sunday Afternoon, The Bold Men, The Thin Blue Line, The Painter's Voice, Fritz Lang Interviewed by William Friedkin, and The Devil and Father Amorth, which was one of his recent directorial projects and released in 2017.

Apart from documentaries, William Friedkin also worked on a plethora of feature films. Besides, The Exorcist and The French Connection, he directed an array of other notable movies, including The Birthday Party, The Boys in the Band, The Night They Raided Minsky's, Sorcerer, To Live and Die in L.A., Bug, Rampage, Rules of Engagement, Deal of the Century, The Guardian, Killer Joe, and many more.

Apart from popular movies and documentaries, Friedkin also directed a number of episodes for noteworthy television series like The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, The Twilight Zone, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Tales from the Crypt, and more. He directed a few well-known TV movies as well, like C.A.T. Squad: Python Wolf, C.A.T. Squad, 12 Angry Men, and Jailbreakers.

The director's upcoming project titled The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial starring Jason Clarke, Kiefer Sutherland, and Jake Lacy will release in September 2023. Friedkin acted as both the writer and director of the film.

The director left a long and glorious legacy behind with his outstanding body of work and several fans and stars from the industry paid tribute to him after the news of his death came to light.