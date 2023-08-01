River Wild (2023) review: Is the thriller worth watching?

The brand-new adventure thriller movie River Wild made its digital debut on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The movie is a reboot of the 1994 film, The River Wild starring Meryl Streep. The film stars Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, and Taran Killam in pivotal roles.

It revolves around a brother-sister duo and their childhood friend, who go whitewater rafting. However, the situation soon begins to escalate when they get stranded and are left to survive on their own.

With a solid screenplay and a series of highly thrilling events, the movie successfully keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. It mainly focuses on the theme of morality, the impact of one's choices in life, and misplaced loyalty. The cast members' strong performances make the film a must-watch for those who love thrillers.

River Wild takes the audience on a gripping ride filled with unexpected events

A brilliantly written screenplay keeps viewers guessing till the very end

A still from River Wild (Image via IMDb)

The new thriller movie River Wild depicts the story of two siblings named Joey and Gray, and the latter's childhood friend Trevor, who decide to take on an adventure and go whitewater river rafting. Two other friends also join them on the journey. The sibling pair seems to have internal tensions and conflicts between them from the very beginning of the story, while Trevor seems to have a troubled past.

Soon, a series of shocking incidents begin to occur, keeping viewers glued to the screen. The movie is filled with sudden and unexpected deaths that seem to shake the lead characters to their core as they attempt to survive. The film keeps viewers guessing who the person behind the brutal murders is till the very end.

The writers of the movie, Ben Ketai and Mike Le have done a great job of presenting viewers with a solid screenplay that takes them on a riveting journey. The writing is impactful and creates an atmosphere of intense tension and suspense throughout.

The writers have also prominently highlighted the themes of mistrust and deception through the lead characters of the film. Thus, the writing has made the movie worth watching.

Impressive performances by the lead actors make the movie even more enjoyable to watch

A still from River Wild (Image via IMDb)

The main cast members of River Wild, including Leighton Meester, Taran Killam, and Adam Brody, have done an amazing job of portraying their respective characters in the movie.

Meester shines as Joey with her gripping portrayal of the complex character. She brings the raw emotions and internal complexities of her character to the forefront of the film, and her work is impressive to witness.

Taran Killam as Joey's brother Gray and Adam Brody as Gray's childhood friend Trevor have also done an excellent job of playing two very different yet equally complicated roles. Watching Brody, a troubled and seemingly dangerous individual on screen adds to the thrill of the movie. The duo's combined performance takes the film up a notch.

The film premiered digitally and on VOD on August 1, 2023.