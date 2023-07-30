River Wild cast list: Leighton Meester, Adam Brody & Taran Killam star in popular 1994 remake

River Wild is a brand new thriller movie that is all set to make its arrival digitally and on VOD this Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Mike Le and Ben Ketai have served as writers for the upcoming movie, while Ketai has also acted as the director. The movie has been produced by Ogden Gavanski, Daniel Kresmery and Anne-Marie Roberge.

River Wild will be a reboot version of the hit 1994 Meryl Streep thriller movie titled, The River Wild.

The movie will chronicle the story of a brother-sister duo, Gray and Joey, who go on a whitewater rafting adventure with their childhood friend Trevor. However, their adventurous journey will prove to be perilous as they become stranded and must fight for their survival.

The lead cast list for River Wild include Leighton Meester, Taran Killam and Adam Brody.

The lead cast members of River Wild, their characters and body of work explored

1) Leighton Meester as Joey

A still of Leighton Meester as Joey in Wild River (Image Via IMDb)

The 37-year-old actress Leighton Meester will be seen playing the lead role of the sister, Joey in the upcoming adventure-thriller movie. The actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Blair Waldorf in the highly popular CW teen drama series Gossip Girl.

Apart from that, the actress has also been a part of several other well-known movies, including Remember the Daze, Date Night, Going the Distance, Country Strong, The Roommate, Monte Carlo, That's My Boy, Life Partners, The Judge, Like Sunday, Like Rain, By the Gun, The Weekend Away and more.

Leighton Meester has also been a significant part of several other noteworthy TV series, entailing Tarzan, 7th Heaven, Veronica Mars, Entourage, Surface, 24, 8 Simple Rules, House, Making History, Single Parents, Shark, The Orville, How I Met Your Father and several others.

2) Taran Killam as Gray

A still of Taran Killam as Gray in Wild River (Image Via IMDb)

The 41-year-old actor Taran Killam portrays the pivotal role of the brother, Gray in the upcoming thriller movie. The actor is best known for playing various roles in Saturday Night Live and Josh in the 2008 movie My Best Friend's Girl.

Killam has also been a crucial part of an array of other notable movies, entailing Anderson's Cross, The Heat, Grown Ups 2, 12 Years a Slave, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ted 2, Underdogs, Casual Encounters, Brother Nature, Killing Gunther, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and more.

The actor has also been a part of several other well-known TV shows, including The Amanda Show, Undressed, Roswell, MADtv, Do Over, Drake & Josh, Boston Public, Still Standing, How I Met Your Mother, Wild 'n Out, Nick Cannon Presents: Short Circuitz, Scrubs, Scrubs: Interns, The Awesomes and many more.

3) Adam Brody as Trevor

A still of Adam Brody as Trevor in Wild River (Image Via IMDb)

The 43-year-old actor Adam Brody, who is married to Leighton Meester, will be seen playing the significant role of the childhood friend Trevor with dark secrets in River Wild. The actor is best known for portraying the role of Seth Cohen in the teen drama series The O.C. and Freddy Freeman in the Shazam! movie series.

Brody has also been a pivotal part of several other noteworthy movies, including Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Thank You for Smoking, In the Land of Women, Smiley Face, The Ten, Death in Love, Jennifer's Body, Cop Out, The Romantics, Damsels in Distress, The Oranges, Scream 4, Promising Young Woman and several others.

The actor has also been a part of several other well-known TV series, entailing Undressed, Once and Again, The Sausage Factory, Grounded for Life, Smallville, Gilmore Girls, Good Vibes, Burning Love, House of Lies, The League, New Girl, Billy and Billie, StartUp, Urban Myths, Single Parents, Curfew, Mrs. America and more.

Other actors on the cast list for River Wild entail Olivia Swann, Courtney Chen, Eve Connolly, Matt Devere and Nick Wittman, among others.

River Wild arrives digitally on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.