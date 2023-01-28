"Green screen looks god awful": Twitter divided over new Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer

The second trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been released and fans have polarized opinions about the upcoming DC film.

Several were displeased with the film's new trailer and didn't hold back about it on Twitter. One fan called out the green screen used in the film by saying:

"Green screen looks god awful in parts."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Zachary Levi and Asher Angel as Billy Batson/Shazam, Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Frederick "Freddy" Freeman, Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Ross Butler and Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, Djimon Hounsou as Shazam, and Helen Mirren as Hespera.

Netizens are not too keen to watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Catch Here's your first look inside SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS SPECIAL #1 – SHAZAMILY MATTERS, available in comic shops on February 28.Catch #ShazamMovie in theaters on March 17!

As soon as DC dropped the second trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Twitter was flooded with fans expressing how unimpressed they were with the look and feel of the film.

The last movie for the franchise, titled Shazam!, was released in 2019 and managed to bag $366.1 million against an $80-100 million budget. However, it doesn't look like the sequel will be able to match its predecessor's success, owing to several unpopular moves by DC in the recent past.

DC infamously axed Henry Cavill from playing Superman and there is even talk that they are going to do the same with Jason Momoa's Aquaman. Fans are bewildered as to why DC is okay with keeping Zachary Levi as Shazam but not the much-loved Cavill as Superman.

Fans on Twitter are saying that theaters are going to be empty when Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released as nobody is interested in watching the film.

The previous trailer for the movie was not received too well, so it is now being said that DC dropped a second trailer after the backlash.

However, the new trailer has also not been able to undo the damage as many fans are blatantly saying that they won't watch the film no matter what. One user posted the popular "Shaquille O'Neal sleeping" meme to show how he reacted after watching the trailer.

Fans are also complaining that DC just went overboard and revealed way too much about the upcoming film.

They are saying that they showed the entire movie in the trailer and now there is no point in watching the film. According to one fan, DC put more footage in the second trailer because the first trailer wasn't well received.

What is Shazam! Fury of the Gods about?

Directed by David F. Sandberg, the film is a continuation of the events of the 2019 film. The story follows Billy Batson and his foster siblings who turn into superheroes by saying "Shazam!".

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"From New Line Cinema comes “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam."

The film was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan and produced by Peter Safran. Gyula Pados and Christophe Beck are responsible for the film's cinematography and music, respectively.

It is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 17, 2023.

