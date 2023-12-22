5 best horror film performances of 2023

2023 was an exciting year for fans of the horror genre. The year saw a wide variety of horror flicks, from new entries to much-anticipated sequels. With disturbing deaths, scary dolls, and horrifying murders, these films left no stone unturned when it came to unleashing terror.

Movies like Evil Dead Rise, Scream VI, and Talk to Me, were so terrifyingly good that they were massive box office hits. Other titles like M3GAN, Birth/Rebirth, and Beau is Afraid already have dedicated fan followings. 2023 saw the release of some noteworthy horror films that are sure to go down in the horror history books.

Here are five of the best horror flicks released in 2023.

Talk to Me, M3GAN, Evil Dead Rise and 2 other must-watch horror films of 2023

1) Talk to Me

Talk to Me is a supernatural film that revolves around a group of friends who discover a mysterious embalmed hand that helps them conjure spirits. When 17-year-old Mia gets her turn to use the hand, she establishes a connection with her deceased mother, accidentally unleashing terrifying supernatural forces.

The film is directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, and stars Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, and Zoe Terakes.

2) M3GAN

This sci-fi horror film tells the story of a roboticist Gemma, her niece Cady and an artificially intelligent doll created by Gemma that is designed as a companion for children. After Cady loses her parents in an accident, Gemma decides to use M3GAN to help her niece cope with the loss. However, things take a horrifying turn when the doll begins to operate on its own and tries to act as Cady's sole caretaker.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the film stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, and Amie Donald, with Jenna Davis voicing the character of M3GAN.

3) Evil Dead Rise

The fifth installment in the Evil Dead movie franchise, Evil Dead Rise was one of the most popular horror films released in 2023. The plot of the movie revolves around Ellie, her sister Beth and Ellie's children who accidentally summon demonic entities known as Deadites after discovering mysterious religious artifacts following an earthquake. The film follows the family as Ellie gets possessed by the Deadites, and tries to kill everyone in the building including her own family.

Written and directed by Lee Cronin, the film stars Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher.

4) Scream VI

The sequel to Scream (2022), Scream VI follows the survivors of the Woodsboro murders as they get threatened and attacked by a new Ghostface killer. They must now work together to figure out who is behind the attacks before Ghostface gets them all.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film sees the return of stars like Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox, along with newcomers Josh Segarra, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, and others.

5) Birth/Rebirth

This psychological thriller is loosely inspired by Mary Shelley's 1818 novel Frankenstein. The film tells the story of Dr. Rose Casper, a morgue technician who is fascinated with the dead, and Celie Morales, a maternity nurse. When Celie's daughter Lila dies unexpectedly, Rose finds a way to reanimate the child and brings her back to life. However, Rose and Celie soon discover the consequences of trying to keep Lila alive.

The film is directed by Laura Moss and stars Marin Ireland, Judy Reyes, A.J. Lister, Breeda Wool, and LaChanze.

Horror is a genre that never goes out of style. The above-mentioned list is proof enough that the genre is enjoyed by audiences of all backgrounds. From gory deaths and terrifying creatures to gruesome murders and scary dolls, horror manages to scare, shock, disgust and frighten people all in one go. It is only reasonable that the genre will continue to attract viewers for years to come.