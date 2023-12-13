5 worst horror movies of 2023

A good horror movie is often a to-go watch for many viewers. With the year coming to an end, it is safe to say that some truly great horror films graced the screens this year. Films like Skinamarink, When Evil Lurks, and Godzilla: Minus One are some of the best in 2023. However, the year has also seen the premiere of some not-so-great horror movies too.

Some of the worst horror movies of 2023 were released at the beginning of the year. A star-studded cast and great cinematography were also not enough to make some of the films considered a good watch. Here is a look at some of the worst horror films in 2023.

5 Worst Horror Movies this year - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, and Infinity Pool among the worst

1) The Pope's Exorcist

Even Russell Crowe could not save this film, rather he is one of the reasons why The Pope's Exorcist is one of the worst horror movies of 2023. Many fans mocked his fake Italian accent in the film along with the general premise of the film itself. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Father Gabriele Amorth, chief exorcist for the Vatican, battles Satan and innocent-possessing demons. A detailed portrait of a priest who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime."

2) Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

The beloved character of Winnie the Pooh reimagined in a horror setting is the biggest horror in itself. The film reimagines the characters of Winnie and Piglet to be murderers but the lack of character development, a weak storyline, and lackluster execution have landed this film with a dismal rating of 3% on the movie aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The official synopsis for one of the worst horror movies of 2023 reads:

"Transformed into feral and bloodthirsty, Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet terrorise Christopher Robin and a group of young women at a remote house."

3) Snow Falls

Based on a very overused premise, Snow Falls features five friends stuck in a remote cabin. They fight to stay awake to prevent freezing to death since they believe that the snowflakes have infected them with a deadly illness. There is very little in the film that grips viewers along with underwhelming performances from the actors. Snow Falls is easily one of the worst horror films of 2023 as it lacks any kind of redeeming qualities.

4) Children of the Corn

Stephen King novels generally translate to blockbusters on the big screen however, this remake of Children of the Corn went in the opposite direction.

The official synopsis reads:

"Possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, a 12-year-old girl in Nebraska recruits other children in her small town to go on a bloody rampage and kill all the adults and anyone else who opposes her. Soon, a bright high school student who won't go along with the plan becomes the town's only hope for survival."

There is nothing especially thrilling or frightening about Children of the Corn. It also makes a haphazard attempt at social criticism, but it falls short of delivering any of the intended messages.

5) Nefarious

In the film Nefarious, Jordan Belfri from Entourage plays a psychiatrist tasked with determining whether Sean Patrick Flanery, the criminal, is actually under the influence of a demon. A film full of obviously religious messages begins as the therapist, who is adamantly atheist, has his lack of faith questioned.

While producing a faith-based horror movie is not inherently bad, this one handles its subject matter very awkwardly. Most of the action in the movie revolves around the two characters, who are quite dull.

With the year coming to an end, you can skip a few films mentioned in the list. Every year has a few hits and misses when it comes to movies and unfortunately, the five mentioned above are complete misses.