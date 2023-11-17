7 best 80s sitcoms that are still enjoyable

When it comes to feel-good bingeable content, viewers can never go wrong with 80s sitcoms. Shows from that period have a special charm. Well-written and engaging, they would often explore subjects such as friendships, family values, workplace bonding, and more. Show creators would also take extra care to create interesting characters that have their eccentricities but are also endearing and lovable at the same time.

Viewers who enjoy feel-good comedies will particularly enjoy 80s sitcoms because they offer a humorous take on day-to-day life happenings. Of course, there are plenty of sitcoms that were released in the 80s, but not all achieved the same amount of success. There are some 80s sitcoms that fared better in terms of viewership owing to refreshing narratives and impressive performances by the cast.

Those looking to explore the world of 80s sitcoms should start with the popular titles before diving deep to indulge in some of the more underrated gems of the period.

Cheers, Night Court, and 5 other hilarious 80s sitcoms that will make viewers laugh out loud

1) Cheers (1982)

A popular 80's sitcom, Cheers ran for 11 whole seasons. In fact, it was one of the most-watched shows back in the day. The story is centered on the patrons of a bar, also named Cheers, located in Boston. The regulars rant about their problems, talk about their lives, and socialize with the staff and other customers.

Well-developed characters and intelligent dialogue are some of the factors that led to the show's popularity. The show stars many actors who went on to become big names in the industry, including Ted Danson, Shelley Long, and Rhea Perlman, among others.

2) Blackadder (1983)

There is no doubt that Rowan Atkinson is a comedic genius, and this show is a great showcase of his ability to make the audience laugh. Blackadder is a series of four British sitcoms, each set in a different period. In all of them, Atkinson plays the role of Edmund Blackadder, an antihero who is constantly exasperated with his slow-witted companions.

Keep an eye out for Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, and Tim McInnerny, who play eccentric but memorable characters who add to the narrative. Clever, sarcastic, and addictive, this is one 80s sitcom that viewers won't be able to stop watching.

3) Night Court (1984)

With nine seasons in total, this 80s sitcom has a refreshing setting. It takes viewers inside the Manhattan Criminal Court. The show chronicles all that happens during the night shift, which is presided over by a young, unorthodox judge, Harold "Harry" T. Stone (Harry Anderson).

Chaotic but fun, this show is perfect for viewers who have a special fondness for workplace comedies. The characters are far from perfect, but they are relatable and likeable, which adds to the viewing experience.

4) The Golden Girls (1985)

This 80s sitcom celebrates the bond of friendship. It focuses on the lives of four women, namely Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia (Estelle Getty), Dorothy's mother, who live together. Personality-wise, they are very different from one another, but they are still good friends and care deeply about one another.

The leads have great chemistry, and their love-hate relationship with one another only adds to the narrative. Funny, heartfelt, and intelligent, this one is a timeless 80s sitcom that ran for seven whole seasons.

5) 227 (1985)

Shows don't always need a lot of characters to keep things interesting. This 80s sitcom works with only a select few, out of which Marla Gibbs plays Mary Jenkins, one of the central characters who loves to gossip. Viewers also get to meet her family, landlady, and a couple of neighbors.

The show aired for five seasons. The cast does a great job portraying their characters and making them relatable. Like most 80s sitcoms, it approaches everyday scenarios with a humorous vein to keep the viewers entertained.

6) Full House (1987)

This 80s sitcom became a big hit when it aired. It focused on Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), a widowed television host who was having a hard time raising three daughters, DJ (Candace Cameron), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen), all by himself. So, he decides to get reinforcements in the form of his brother-in-law, Jesse (John Stamos), and best friend, Joey (Dave Coulier), to help him.

The show, which aired for eight seasons, explores parenthood, growing up, family values, friendship, and so much more. It is the perfect sitcom for the whole family to enjoy together.

7) The Wonder Years (1988)

This sitcom perfectly captures what it's like to navigate life as a teenager. The central character is Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage), who is part of a stereotypical American family. The story showcases how his experiences and interactions help him mature over the years and shape him to be the best adult he can be.

Viewers who like funny coming-of-age stories will certainly enjoy this one. With six seasons in total, the show offers the perfect balance of witty humor and emotional moments.

Viewers looking to add some classic content to their watchlist should consider these beloved 80s sitcoms that are fun and entertaining.