5 TV series like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

There is no doubt that It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has a sizeable following and is a much-loved series. However, unlike Friends, that boasts a similar setting and where the focus is on the friendship and bonding among the characters, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia tells the story of a gang who are always looking for ways to outsmart each other.

It is safe to say that each character in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is heavily flawed, and they don't really have the highest moral standards. Yet, their questionable behavior and eccentric personalities make the show what it is. Although toxic, the relationship between the characters has grown on fans, who have learned to enjoy their love-hate dynamics.

Fans will be happy to learn that the wait for season 16 of the beloved show is almost over as it is set to release on June 7, 2023. As It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed till season 18, fans can rest assured that their favorite characters and the iconic pub are not going anywhere, anytime soon.

5 shows that will make you laugh as hard as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

1) Cheers (1982)

In It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Paddy's Pub is where the gang meets on a regular basis. Likewise, Cheers is the bar where the characters in this show interact and socialize. The classic show follow the events that transpire in the bar, and viewers get to know more about the eccentric staff and the interesting patrons who spend most of their free time at the bar.

Extremely popular back in the day, this show stars Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Rhea Perlman, and others in key roles. The show has plenty of humor, and there is always something interesting happening on-screen. While one may start with the intention of watching just one episode, once they begin, they may find it hard to stop following the show.

2) Curb Your Enthusiam (2000)

It is not unusual for the characters in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to find themselves in weird and awkward situations, something that Curb Your Enthusiasm brings to the table quite frequently. Playing a fictionalized version of himself, Larry David wants nothing more than a life that is free from stress and drama, but that doesn't stop him from getting mixed up in misadventures.

The show's strong point is being able to turn mundane routine activities and situations into comedy gold. After all, it is always more engaging when viewers can relate to what is happening on-screen.

3) Arrested Development (2003)

Charlie, Dennis, Ronald and Deandra from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia don't have their lives sorted, and what's worse is that they have distorted ideas on how to get their lives back on track, which usually end up backfiring. This is a trait that they unfortunately share with the Bluth family.

The story follows Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman) who is trying his best to stop his family from falling apart, but its dysfunctional members make it way harder than it needs to be. Further, the family members all have their own eccentricities as well. This means that viewers can never really predict what they will do next, or how they will react to a developing situation, but that is only a part of the charm of watching this show.

4) Archer (2009)

It is true that that the leads in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia get into the most ridiculous situations, but it is nothing compared to all that transpires in Archer. The lead character, Archer, may be a good spy, but he is also vain and self-serving, which often lands him in trouble and threatens to ruin his missions.

The humor in Archer is not exactly subtle, and there is a lot of profanity. The show may be animated, but like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it is not suited for young viewers. Further, while it may not necessarily be a wise choice for family night, it is a great watch for adults who are looking for witty and sarcastic comedy shows.

5) The League (2009)

The League, like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, focuses on chronicling the journey of flawed characters. The show follows six friends who want to win a fantasy football league. Since the main focus is to win, it becomes evident that the friends are willing to do just about anything and everything to defeat the competition.

The show, however, doesn't focus entirely on the fantasy football aspect so that viewers who don't know much about it can also follow the plot and relate to the humor. They can also expect surprise appearances by famous players and celebs.

These shows, in some way or another, emulate different aspects of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and longtime fans of the show will definitely find enough similarities, along with fresh writing, to keep them hooked till the very end.

Poll : 0 votes