10 child stars who are unrecognizable now

There have been many child stars over the years, who have dazzled the screens with their adorable looks, charming presence, and impressive acting skills. They have stepped into the limelight and have known what success tastes like at a very tender age. Several fan-favorite movie series including Home Alone, Harry Potter, Spy Kids, and movies such as The Parent Trap, Little Miss Sunshine, and several others won't be the same without the child stars.

There's no surprise that just like regular children, these child stars have also outgrown their innocent personalities. They have evolved and transformed into a different version of themselves as they have become grown-ups.

However, sometimes these transformations are so extreme that it becomes almost impossible to recognize them from their earlier movies.

Popular child stars entailing Amanda Bynes, Macaulay Culkin, Tom Felton, Christina Ricci, Abigail Breslin, and more are almost unrecognizable today.

From Macaulay Culkin to Lindsay Lohan, a list of 10 child stars who look extremely different now

1) Tom Felton

Tom Felton then and now (Images Via IMDb)

English actor Tom Felton, who is currently 35 years old, is best known for his incredible portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the popular Harry Potter movie series. He was 14 years old when he was cast as Draco Malfoy. Before playing the titular character, Felton also played the characters Peagreen Clock in 1997's The Borrowers and Louis T. Leonowens in 1999's Anna and the King as a child star.

Now, as a 35-year-old, Felton is quite unrecognizable. Sporting brown hair and a mustache, Tom Felton looks quite different from his feisty character Draco Malfoy.

After his Harry Potter days, the actor has been a part of several other movies and TV series as an adult, including A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, Save the Cinema, The Forgotten Battle, Origin, The Flash, Murder in the First, and more.

2) Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes then and now (Images Via Wikipedia and Instagram)

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Amanda Bynes was a prominent face in the world of entertainment. The now-37-year-old Bynes first stepped into the world of acting with the lead role (various) in the popular TV show All That. She was only 10 years of age when she joined the cast of All That.

Apart from that role, she has also been a part of several well-known movies and shows including Big Fat Liar, What a Girl Wants, The Amanda Show, and more as a child star. However, over the years, Amanda has gone through drastic changes and has transformed into someone who is unrecognizable from her earlier days.

As an adult, she has been a part of a few movies and TV shows, entailing What I Like About You, Living Proof, Family Guy, Sydney White, She's the Man, and a few others. She was last seen playing the supporting role of Marianne Bryant in the 2010 Emma Stone-starrer Easy A.

3) Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin then and now (Images Via Sony Pictures Entertainment - Fandom and IMDb)

Macaulay Culkin became a household name after the actor played the fan-favorite role of Kevin McCallister in the 1990 classic Home Alone. The actor was one of the most renowned child stars of that time. He went on to star in several other well-known movies including Only the Lonely, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Richie Rich, The Good Son, and a few others.

Currently, the actor is 42 years of age and looks completely different and almost unrecognizable. For a long time, the actor took a break from acting. In recent times, he has played a few characters including Mickey in 2021's American Horror Story: Double Feature, Harmon Freeman in 2022's The Righteous Gemstones, and a few others. Now, he is a father of two children which he shares with his ex-wife and actress Rachel Miner.

4) Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin then and now (Images Via IMDb)

Abigail Breslin, who is currently 27 years old, began her acting career with the lead role of Brooke Jacoby in the TV series Fairfax. However, she came into the spotlight after playing the beloved role of Olive Hoover in the 2006 movie Little Miss Sunshine. She received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for her character in Little Miss Sunshine when she was just ten years of age.

Abigail Breslin has grown up to be a strong and beautiful woman. However, she looks pretty different from what she used to look like as a child star. She continued acting throughout the years.

She has been a part of several other well-known movies and TV series, including Definitely, Maybe, Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, Zombieland, New Year's Eve, Freak Show, Scream Queens, Zombieland: Double Tap, and more.

5) Daryl Sabara

Daryl Sabara then and now (Images Via IMDb and Criminal Minds Wiki - Fandom)

American actor Daryl Sabara, who is currently 30 years of age, is best known for portraying one of the lead characters Juni Cortez in the popular Spy Kids movie series. He was only nine years old when he was cast in the first Spy Kids movie.

As a child star, he has also been a part of several other well-known movies and TV shows, including The Polar Express, Keeping Up with the Steins, Her Best Move, The O'Keefes, Wizards of Waverly Place, and more.

As a 30-year-old, Daryl Sabara looks absolutely different from his childhood days. The actor took a break from acting after rising to fame. He is currently married to popular singer Meghan Trainor, with whom he shares two children. In 2023, he went on to audition for Australian Idol, along with his son.

6) Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan then and now (Images Via CBS and Rotten Tomatoes)

Very few child stars can match the level of fame Lindsay Lohan achieved when she was just a child. At the age of 10, she was a regular on the soap opera Another World.

She came into the limelight after her portrayal of the character Hallie Parker / Annie James in The Parent Trap became extremely popular as a child star. She became a teenage icon with her roles including Cady Heron in Mean Girls and Anna Coleman / Tess Coleman in Freaky Friday, among others.

However, over the years, she went through drastic transformations and now looks completely different from what she used to look. She is currently 36 years old. After numerous controversies associated with her regarding legal and personal troubles began to appear in the tabloids, the actor took a long break from acting.

However, the actress returned to the screen in the lead role of Sierra Belmont / Sarah in the 2022 movie Falling for Christmas. She also got married in the same year to Bader Shammas.

7) Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis then and now (Images Via IMDb)

English actor Matthew Lewis, who played the role of Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movie series, is currently 33 years of age and looks totally different from his Harry Potter days. As a child star, he has also been a part of a few other TV shows, entailing Dalziel and Pascoe, Where the Heart Is, Heartbeat, and a few others.

As a grown-up, he did not appear in many movies or series. He has been a part of a few TV shows and movies, including Me Before You, Baby Done, Terminal, All Creatures Great and Small, Girlfriends, and a few more. He is currently married to Angela Jones.

8) Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci then and now (Images Via Pinterest and IMDb)

Two Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor Christina Ricci rose to fame as a child star with her amazing portrayal of the titular character Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film The Addams Family.

She reprised the role in 1993's Addams Family Values. The actor is currently 43 years of age and has a completely different look from her childhood days. She is currently married to Mark Hampton.

Over the years, Christina Ricci has been a part of several other well-known movies and TV series, entailing Gold Diggers: The Secret of Bear Mountain, Little Red Riding Hood, Sleepy Hollow, Bless the Child, The Man Who Cried, New York, I Love You, Mothers and Daughters, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, Z: The Beginning of Everything and more.

She recently came into the spotlight after getting cast as Misty Quigley in the critically acclaimed TV series Yellowjackets and Laurel Gates / Marilyn Thornhill in the 2022 movie, Wednesday.

9) Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman then and now (Images Via Metaweb - GNU Free Documentation License and Wikipedia)

The critically acclaimed 54-year-old director, actor, and producer Jason Bateman started his impressive acting career back as a child star in 1981 with the role of James Cooper Ingalls in the TV show Little House on the Prairie. He was around 11 or 12 years old at the time. Since then the actor has come a long way and has received several prestigious accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award.

From his earlier acting days, Bateman looks absolutely different now. He is married to Amanda Anka and the two have two children together. He is currently best known for playing the role of Martin "Marty" Byrde in the Netflix crime drama series Ozark.

Over the years, Jason Bateman has also been a part of several notable movies and TV shows, including The Outsider, Arrested Development, Air, Fool's Paradise, Horrible Bosses, The Switch, and many more.

10) Mara Wilson

Mara Wilson then and now (Images Via Getty and IMDb)

The 35-year-old writer and actress Mara Wilson became one of the most well-known child stars after she portrayed the titular role of Matilda Wormwood in the 1996 movie Matilda.

As a child actor, she has been a part of a few other movies and TV shows, entailing A Simple Wish, Mrs. Doubtfire, Balloon Farm, Thomas and the Magic Railroad, Melrose Place, and a few others, before taking a long break from acting to solely focus on her writing career.

As a 35-year-old, Mara Wilson looks completely different from her early days in the entertainment business and is almost unrecognizable. In recent times, she played the role of Sara in the 2021 short film Pre-Emptive Defence. She has also played the voice role of Jill Pill in the critically acclaimed animated series BoJack Horseman.

Apart from the aforementioned child stars, some other unrecognizable child stars include Haley Joel Osment, Aaron Carter, Soleil Moon Frye, Angus T. Jones, Orlando Brown, Thora Birch, Edward Furlong, Danny Tamberelli, Anna Chlumsky, Blake McIver Ewing and several others.

