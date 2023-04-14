What time will Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4 air on Showtime? Release date, what to expect, and more

Episode 4 of season two of Yellowjackets will air on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on the Showtime TV Network. Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have served as creators of the series. Titled Old Wounds, episode 4 is written by Julia Bicknell and Liz Phang while Scott Winant is the director for the upcoming episode. Since its premiere, the series has become quite the fan-favorite due to its ominous and gripping storylines.

Followers of Yellowjackets have been quite curious to see how the upcoming episode of season 2 will unfold. They are especially curious as the previous episode, titled Digestif, saw some really fascinating series of events. In the episode, viewers witnessed numerous birds beginning to fall from the sky oy of nowhere at Shauna's baby shower.

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4 has been titled, Old Wounds

Scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET, the fourth episode of the show's second season is titled, Old Wounds. As mentioned earlier, Julia Bicknell and Liz Phang have acted as writers for the episode, while Scott Winant has served as the director of the upcoming episode.

The official synopsis for the episode, given by Showtime, reads as follows:

"Relive your youth by hitting the road! Take a roadtrip with your child! Go on vacation with a new friend! Hitchhike, if you must! Just make sure you pack a good playlist for the ride. Some recommendations from us: “Anything You Can Do,” “You Get What You Give,” “Instinct,” a famous composition by Frank Comstock, but absolutely not anything from “Starlight Express”.

While the official synopsis of the upcoming episode seems a little confusing, the episode is sure to take fans on an astounding ride. In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness Lottie once again starting to have strange visions. She can be seen being unable to bear them anymore and wanting them to stop at any cost.

The upcoming episode will also display Misty Quigley bonding with the citizen detective while they drive together. The episode will also be full of some strange incents both in the past and present days.

Take a closer look at Yellowjackets season 2 cast members

The cast list for season 2 of the series includes:

Melanie Lynskey as the adult Shauna Shipman

Tawny Cypress as the adult Taissa Turner

Sophie Nélisse as the teenage Shauna Shipman

Jasmin Savoy Brown as the teenage Taissa Turner

Steven Krueger as Ben Scott

Ella Purnell as Jackie Taylor

Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki

Sammi Hanratty as the teenage Misty Quigley

Christina Ricci as the adult Misty Quigley

Elijah Wood as Walter

Nicole Maines as Lisa

The show's current season debuted on Showtime on March 26, 2023. As per the series' official description, given by the network:

"The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer in the woods, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. While there may or may not be a dark and powerful force inhabiting the wilderness, their survival could depend upon what they choose to believe. Meanwhile, twenty-five years later, each survivor must ask themselves – Is the darkness coming for them, or is it coming from them?"

Don't forget to watch episode 4 of Yellowjackets season 2, which will arrive on Showtime on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

