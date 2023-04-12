Personality Crisis: One Night Only on Showtime: Release date, time, trailer, and more details

Personality Crisis: One Night Only is all set to premiere on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT on Showtime. Co-directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorcese and Emmy nominee David Tedeschi, the rock documentary will focus on the life and influence of rockstar David Johansen, best known as a member of the proto-punk rock band the New York Dolls.

The rock documentary is produced by Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, Margaret Bodde, and Scorsese, while Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Rick Yorn, Mara Hennessey, and Vinnie Malhotra serve as executive producers.

The official synopsis of Personality Crisis: One Night Only, as per Showtime, reads:

"A portrait of musical iconoclast David Johansen from Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi. From his days leading The New York Dolls to his reinvention as lounge lizard Buster Poindexter, David Johansen is a chameleonic one of a kind performer. Featuring a live performance at Café Carlyle in New York City, where he performs as Poindexter singing the Johansen songbook, along with new and archival interviews, the film is a testament to a lost New York and a performer who remains as fresh and exciting as ever."

Personality Crisis: One Night Only will be available for streaming as well as for viewing on-demand to subscribers.

Personality Crisis: One Night Only's trailer provides a closer look at Johansen's life and lasting influence

The trailer for Personality Crisis: One Night Only was released on Showtime's official YouTube channel on March 16, 2023. It takes the viewer to New York City's Cafe Carlyle, where David Johansen showed up for an intimate cabaret performance in January 2020. Being a huge fan of Johansen, Martin Scorsese wanted to film the performance and use it as a starting point for an up-close look at the rockstar's life and lasting influence.

Spliced with archive footage and interviews, the trailer is stitched with fragments of Johansen's performance at Cafe Carlyle and also trails his evolution as an artist while exploring the 1970s and 80s.

Personality Crisis: One Night Only is Martin Scorsese's 8th rock documentary

Known for his love of rock music and for choosing the best of the genre for his films' soundtracks, Personality Crisis: One Night Only is Martin Scorsese's eighth rock documentary, and comes after The Last Waltz (The Band), The Concert For New York City: The Neighborhood (Paul McCartney), The Blues: Feel Like Going Home, No Direction Home (Bob Dylan), Shine A Light (The Rolling Stones), George Harrison: Living In The Material World, and Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese.

Speaking about the upcoming rock documentary, the master filmmaker and auteur in a press statement said:

“I’ve known David Johansen for decades, and his music has been a touchstone ever since I listened to the Dolls when I was making Mean Streets. Then and now, David’s music captures the energy and excitement of New York City. I often see him perform, and over the years I’ve gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations. After seeing his show at the Café Carlyle, I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting.”

Produced by Imagine Documentaries, Sikelia Productions, and Showtime Documentary Films, Personality Crisis: One Night Only will be available for streaming exclusively in the US on Showtime from April 14, 2023.

