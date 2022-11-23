''You think Scorsese's gonna be into Ant-Man vs the Wasp?'': Quentin Tarantino opens up on Martin Scorsese's comments on Marvel movies

Quentin Tarantino recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show, wherein he opened up about Martin Scorsese's controversial comments on Marvel movies. The Pulp Fiction director mentioned that Scorsese wouldn't be interested in superhero movies, saying,

''He's an old man. You think Scorsese's gonna be into Ant-Man vs the Wasp?''

During the interview, Tarantino also spoke about his love for comics and explained why he thinks Scorsese would not like superhero films. Back in 2019, Martin Scorsese said during an interview with Empire Magazine that he doesn't think Marvel movies are ''cinema.'' He further went on to compare them with theme parks, saying,

''I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.''

Quentin Tarantino opens up on Martin Scorsese's controversial Marvel movie comments and more

When Howard Stern asked Quentin Tarantino what he made of Martin Scorsese's comments on Marvel movies, the director said that Scorsese is ''an old man'' and won't be interested in superhero movies. He said,

''I don't think he would have been into that at 37, forget about however f***ing old he is now, alright? That's just not his thing.''

Tarantino then spoke at length about his love for Marvel comic books and said that he'd have been excited about the superhero movies if they came out in 1986.

The acclaimed director also spoke about the use of special effects in cinema. He said that he doesn't typically use them in his film but mentioned that if he thinks the movie demands special effects, he would add them.

During the same interview, Quentin Tarantino said that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is his best movie. The movie, set in the 60s, tells the story of an actor and his stunt double. It features many storylines and references to iconic pop culture moments from the 60s.

The film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, among many others, in major roles. It was a huge commercial success and received widespread critical acclaim, with some critics rating it as one of the best movies of 2019.

More details about Quentin Tarantino's works

Quentin Tarantino has reportedly stated that he plans to end his filmmaking career with his 10th and final movie. However, Variety recently reported that the iconic director also plans to helm an eight-episode TV show next year. However, details about the project are currently being kept under tight wraps.

Over the years, Quentin Tarantino has directed several classics, including Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill movies, Django Unchained, and many more. His movies are known for their use of strong language and depiction of explicit violence.

Many of his films, like Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, and Inglourious Basterds, are widely considered to be among the greatest movies ever made. Tarantino enjoys a strong cult following around the world.

