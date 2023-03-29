''It's about time'': Twitter relieved as Curb Your Enthusiasm likely to end with season 12

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO's longest-running scripted series Curb Your Enthusiasm will end with the upcoming 12th season. Despite the season not yet having a premiere date, filming wrapped this week.

As per sources, the final episode felt like a homecoming. During the announcement of season 12, show lead Larry David, who plays himself, said that he felt honored to be a part of the journey.

He said:

"Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life. In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined."

Fans had mixed reactions to the news, with many feeling relieved that the show was finally concluding. They said that the last few seasons have been underwhelming and it was time to pull the plug.

Netizens think Curb Your Enthusiasm went on for too long

Curb Your Enthusiasm premiered with an hour-long special on October 17, 1999. It was then made into a series with Season 1 episode 1 airing on October 15, 2000. The show has been inactive for a couple of years but has always managed to squeeze in ten episodes every season.

Fans claim that the HBO series went on for too long and the newer seasons lacked the spark of the earlier seasons. The newer seasons were so under the radar that many didn't realize that the show was still around.

Fans are holistically glad that the show is ending. Many thought that it was not that good, to begin with, and claimed that it went on for too long, while others feel that Curb Your Enthusiasm became mediocre after Marty Funkhouser left the show.

Bob Einstein, who played Funkhouser, died in January 2019.

One person said that the show was terrible, while another fan said ending the show was probably a wise decision, and hoped the show's character, Leon Black, would get a spinoff.

What is Curb Your Enthusiasm about?

The show is the brainchild of Larry David. He stars as a semi-fictionalized version of himself, where he is a semi-retired television writer and producer in Los Angeles.

Its official synopsis reads:

"Larry David has it all--so why does he seem intent on making a mess of his life? Larry David stars as...Larry David in this acclaimed verite-style comedy series that follows him at home, at work and around town, as he lands himself in various predicaments with both fictional and real-life personalities. Jeff Garlin and Cheryl Hines co-star."

Cheryl Hines plays his wife Cheryl, and Jeff Garlin, his manager. His best friend is Jeff Greene and Jeff's wife Susie is played by Susie Essman. J.B. Smoove is Larry's housemate Leon Black.

