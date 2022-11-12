How rich is Cheryl Hines? Renowned actress’ rumored net worth explored as she’s set to appear on Celebrity IOU

Reality show Celebrity IOU is all set to premiere its season 5 on November 14, showcasing eight celebrities as they surprise someone inspirational in their life with one of the biggest gifts ever.

Among those set to appear is 57-year-old actress, producer, comedian, and director Cheryl Hines, whose contributions to the film and television industry on and off camera have earned her a net worth of $16 million.

The celebrity will be making an appearance in episode six of Celebrity IOU season 5. According to the synopsis of the episode, she will be showing gratitude to her close friend of nearly 20 years by converting their garage into a multi-function guest suite.

The show’s official press release reads as:

"The series, which attracted 16.8 million viewers and was the #1 cable program for women during its latest run earlier this year, will showcase more Hollywood A-listers who share their personal accounts of deep thanks for deserving friends or mentors.

It continues:

Then, working side-by-side with network superstars and series’ executive producers Drew and Jonathan Scott, the celebrities will swing sledgehammers, crank up power saws and bust through walls to surprise these extraordinary people with spectacular home makeovers that will change their lives forever."

Cheryl Hines' career explored ahead of her appearance on Celebrity IOU season 5

Hines was born in Miami and raised in Tallahassee, where she attended the Lively Technical College, followed by attending Tallahassee Community College. Before pursuing her acting career, she worked a number of jobs as a waitress, telephone operator, and television reporter.

While she has appeared on multiple shows as a guest cast member, she rose to fame with her role as Cheryl David on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, being nominated in the category of "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" for the Emmy Awards for the very same show. She is one of the richest cast members on the long-running television show, further adding to her net worth.

The Celebrity IOU star debuted on the big screen with Along Came Polly in 2004, followed by appearing in Cake, Herbie: Fully Loaded, Our Very Own, and more. The 2000s saw her appear in many comedies such as Keeping Up with the Steins, RV, Waitress, and The Grand.

The actress married Paul Young in 2002, and together they have a daughter named Catherine The couple legally separated in 2010 and she then started dating environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., marrying him in 2014.

Her journey of giving back to society began after her nephew was born with cerebral palsy. She is on United Cerebral Palsy’s board of trustees and even helped the organization raise $25,000 while appearing on Celebrity Family Feud.

The Celebrity IOU star has invested in some great properties over the years, starting with a Cape Cod-style mansion in Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles.

Celebrity IOU will feature other celebrities including Leslie Jordan, Drew Barrymore, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Kate Hudson, Idina Menzel, and Wilmer Valderrama. Serving as hosts and lead renovators of the show will be the famous Scott Brothers from Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott.

Poll : 0 votes