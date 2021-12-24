Bob Einstein net worth: Fortune explored ahead of 'The Super Bob Einstein Movie' premiere

Bob Einstein was a legendary American comedian and actor who made his mark in the entertainment industry with his prolific works. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2019 at the age of 76. HBO Max is coming up with a new documentary film, The Super Bob Einstein Movie, to commemorate the life and works of the comedy legend.

The Super Bob Einstein Movie is scheduled to drop on HBO Max on December 28, 2021. Ahead of its release, here's a look at Bob Einstein's net worth and some other details about his life and work.

Who is Bob Einstein?

Bob Einstein was born in 1942 to parents working in the entertainment industry. Initially Einstein did not go into the entertainment industry but instead chose to go to college to play basketball before pursuing a career in advertising. Later he answered the call of comedy and became involved in the entertainment industry.

Einstein's career opened up when he appeared on a local cable show as a favor for a friend. His spellbinding performance caught the eye of comedy legend Tom Smothers, and from there, Einstein's career in comedy took off.

Bob Einstein created the character Super Dave Osborne, his alter-ego, and also wrote and appeared in many comedy shows like Bizarre, Super Dave, and most recently, 2009’s Super Dave’s SpikeTacular.

Einstein is also known for his work in The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, and his role as the unforgettable Marty Funkhouser on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. He also has two Emmy awards to his name.

Bob Einstein passed away on January 2, 2019, at the age of 76, soon after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Net worth of the late actor-comedian

World's funniest stars pay tribute to world's funniest person in The Super Bob Einstein Movie trailer

Bob Einstein had a recorded net worth of $5 million at the time of his death in January 2019.

The actor's Beverly Hills Post Office home fetched a price of $3.694 million when it was sold. He had bought the privately positioned property above Benedict Canyon that he had owned since 1984 for $1.1 million.

Watch The Super Bob Einstein Movie this coming week on HBO Max to get an inside look into the life and work of legendary comedian Bob Einstein.

