When will 'The Super Bob Einstein Movie' air? Release date and more

HBO Documentary Films has announced the release date for the anticipated documentary, The Super Bob Einstein Movie. The awaited docu-film features the legendary comedian and actor Bob Einstein and attempts to commemorate his life and works.

The Super Bob Einstein Movie will debut on HBO on Tuesday, December 28, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer of 'The Super Bob Einstein Movie'

The Super Bob Einstein Movie celebrates the life and legacy of the late actor, writer, comedian, and producer who passed away in 2019. He was a pillar of the comedy community for decades, and his sense of humor earned him a legendary status. This documentary attempts to capture this.

The Super Bob Einstein Movie features some of Einstein’s greatest contributions in the domain of comedy, including his iconic alter-ego Super Dave Osborne. It explores his work both behind and in front of the camera on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, and his role as the unforgettable Marty Funkhouser on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Jimmy Kimmel @jimmykimmel Give yourself the gift of the late great Super Dave December 28th at 9PM on @HBOMax. #SuperBobEinstein Give yourself the gift of the late great Super Dave December 28th at 9PM on @HBOMax. #SuperBobEinstein https://t.co/tqWwxD6tK9

The movie is made in a documentary style, featuring clips of Einstein and his performances, as well as interviews with people who knew him best. Einstein is remembered by family, friends, and fellow comedians, including Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Susie Essman, David Letterman, Sarah Silverman, Norman Lear, Cheryl Hines, and Jimmy Kimmel in this documentary.

Where to watch the upcoming documentary film?

The Super Bob Einstein Movie is scheduled to drop on December 28, 2021. It will be released on the HBO Max streaming platform.

The documentary film is directed by Danny Gold and produced by George Shapiro and Aimee Hyatt. Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller serve as the executive producers. The movie is written by Michael Mayhew, who also serves as editor and consulting producer.

Don't miss the splendid opportunity to have an inside look into the life and works of the legendary comedian who made his mark in the entertainment industry. Catch The Super Bob Einstein Movie this coming week on HBO Max.

