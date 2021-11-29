'14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible' review: Inspiring the human race to break new records

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible is the latest documentary released by Netflix that charts the journey of fearless and determined Nepali climber, Nirmal 'Nims' Purja, who intended to scale all 14 peaks of the world, rising above 8000 meters, in seven months. His accomplishments would result in him breaking the world record that stood for seven years.

'14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible' synopsis

The mountaineering world was left shaken by Nirmal Purja and the feat he accomplished in 2019. When the whole world was questioning his project and declaring it an impossible task, Purja named his mission 'Project Possible.'

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible is a documentary film made by director Torquil Jones, who also serves as the writer. It stars Nirmal Purja as himself, telling his story and documenting his climb. He is joined in this endeavor by his wife Suchi, his team mates, and other known figures of the mountaineering community.

Purja was a member of Gurkha division of the British Armed Forces before being enlisted for the Special Boat Service. He didn't always harbor the dream of scaling high mountains.

It was only in 2012 on an expedition to the Everest base camp, did he realize that this was something he was born to do. With that, came the realization of his special gift.

The famous mountaineer was never tired when climbing, and according to him, it is only in the death zone of the mountains that he comes alive. Suffice to say, he had fallen in love with the mountains.

A man with a purpose and plan, Purja has no fear and never backs down from risks. Bearing a kind and indomitable will, he wanted to accomplish the feat for the entire Nepalese community and for the Nepali mountaineers who never received the limelight.

Since Purja was not a well known climber, he received criticism and doubt from everyone. However, he had already drafted his Project Possible and believed in his plan wholeheartedly. With the support of his family and team, he embarked on a perilous but rewarding endeavor.

Purja's plan was to scale the mountains in three phases. He divided his mission into three parts: Nepal, Pakistan and China. He started his journey in the Annapurna mountains and after six months of adventure, scaled his last peak, Shishapangma.

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible explores the hardships he faced, the strategies he had to make, and his decisions that would lead the team to life or death. Throughout the perilous journey, the mountaineer retained his faith and made sure to galvanize his team as well.

Inspiring many along the way, he provided moral and physical support to those he saved in the mountains.

Why to watch the docu-film

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible tells an inspirational story of how Nirmal Purja achieved the unachievable and the struggles he had to face. From surviving the regular avalanches to facing HACE (High Altitude Cerebral Edema), he drove his team to victory through prudent decisions and unflinching belief.

Real-life footage has been used to show the journey, along with impeccable aerial shots of the mountains which accentuated the beauty of the story. Interestingly, animation has also been used to show crucial incidents that were not documented during the climb.

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible also doubles back on Nims’ past, his childhood and family. Furthermore, it documents his preparations for this journey, with interview videos of his wife, Suchi, and other expert mountain climbers.

What is very striking is how Purja does not dominate the entire documentary. 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible also highlights his faithful teammates who were by his side throughout this enervating journey. Nims made sure that they got the money and publicity that they deserve for attempting to topple the dangerous peaks.

At the very beginning of the documentary, Nims confesses that his quest was dedicated to the Nepalese community who have never received their due credit. It's an ode to them always being at the forefront of any climbing expedition and making rescue missions as well as guiding mountaineers. Through this documentary Purja has been successful at achieving that.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul