'14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible': 3 things to know about Nepali climber Nirmal Purja ahead of Netflix premiere

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible tells the inspiring story of Nepalese climber Nirmal Purja, who attempted to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter mountains in just seven months.

This inspiring documentary film will be premiering exclusively on Netflix on Monday, November 29. Ahead of its release, here are three things you should know about the acclaimed climber before watching the documentary.

1) Purja attempts to break the world record

Mountaineering has been regarded as one of the most dangerous adventure sports. Yet there has been no dearth of inspiring stories of these icons who have achieved unthinkable feats in the arena of mountaineering. Nirmal “Nimsdai” Puraj's story is one such individual.

Purja is a mountaineer from Nepal who has climbed some of the biggest mountains in the world. He attempted to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter mountains in just seven months and break the previous record of seven years. The documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible follows his inspiring journey.

2) Nirmal Purja himself stars in '14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible'

The upcoming documentary will star Purja himself who will tell the inspiring story of his endeavors and the feat that he attempted to achieve through them. It will also feature some of the people who supported him throughout his perilous journey.

What makes this journey authentic is that the experience wasn't recreated in a studio, but is instead raw and seen through Purja's eyes.

3) Purja's spiritual journey

Tattooed across Nirmal Purja’s back are the world’s 14 highest mountains. The Nepali climber had the image inked onto his skin ahead of his attempt to summit the 14 peaks that he had set his heart on. However, it is no ordinary tattoo. Mixed in with the ink is the DNA from the hair of Purja's parents, brothers, sister and wife. It’s called an Everence tattoo. Purja opens up about the tattoo to say,

“The reason I had that is so I could take my family on a spiritual journey where they would never be able to go,”

It was a reminder to Purja of all that he needs to get back to after his feat.

Don't miss the inspiring journey of Nirmal Purja, which he himself will be retelling in 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible. The official synopsis reads:

“‘14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible’ explores Nepal’s deep connection to high-altitude mountaineering through the eyes of Nirmal “Nimsdai” Purja, a fearless, fun-loving Nepali climber on a quest he dubs “Project Possible”—to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter mountains in just seven months, breaking the previous record of seven years. With a team of skilled Sherpas, he traverses Mount Everest, K2, and other iconic peaks through extreme weather, life-or-death decisions, and the emotional weight of his mother’s illness back home. ‘14 Peaks’ is a thrilling, action-packed story about courage, perseverance, and pushing the limits of human endurance.”

Catch the documentary on Netflix on November 29.

Edited by Danyal Arabi