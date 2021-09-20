How many kids does Jimmy Kimmel have? All about his family as daughter Katie marries long-time partner Will Logsdon

Jimmy Kimmel's eldest daughter Katie Kimmel reportedly tied the knot with her long-time partner Will Logsdon on Saturday, 18 September 2021. The wedding ceremony took place in the presence of family and close friends.

The newlyweds shared several pictures and videos from the wedding on social media. The reception venue was adorned with handmade ceramic pieces and colorful flowers. Katie wore a beautiful white gown while Will sported a traditional tuxedo.

Jimmy Kimmel announced his daughter’s wedding during a recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show:

"She actually turned 30 two weeks ago, which is strange to have a 30-year-old daughter. And she is getting married this weekend, as a matter of fact, which is a big deal."

The popular TV host also praised his son-in-law:

"People ask that too like, 'How's the guy?' And I'll tell you, the guy is great. His name is Will and he's a great guy. And if he wasn't, he'd be dead right now."

He further joked about the wedding after Ellen DeGeneres congratulated him for the special event:

"People keep saying congratulations. I don't know what I'm being congratulated for. Congratulations on raising a human that is attractive enough to be taken by one person. It's not like we were trying to get rid of her, you know? It's not like we're selling a houseboat on eBay or something like that. But I guess congratulations is the thing."

Jimmy Kimmel is a proud father to four children. He shares daughter Katie with his former wife Gina Kimmel.

He also shares son Kevin Kimmel (27) with his ex. He has two children, daughter Jane (7) and son Billy (4), with his current wife Molly McNearney.

A look into Jimmy Kimmel’s family and relationships

Jimmy Kimmel was born to parents Joan Iacono and James John Kimmel in Brooklyn. He grew up in Mill Basin with his siblings, Jill and Jonathan. The family of five moved to Las Vegas when Jimmy was nine years old.

The comedian’s uncle Frank Potenza, also known as “Uncle Frank”, made recurring appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! until he passed away in 2011. The show also featured his aunt Concetta Potenza as “Aunt Chippy”.

His maternal cousin Sal Iacono also works as a writer and sketch comedian on the show. Meanwhile, his brother Jonathan serves as the director of the late-night program.

The TV personality married Gina Kimmel in 1988. The couple welcomed daughter Katherine “Katie” Kimmel in 1991. They also welcomed son Kevin in 1993. However, the duo parted ways in 2002.

His daughter Katie is a ceramics artist and runs her own online store of handmade ceramic art pieces. Meanwhile, his son Kevin is a writer and director. He has reportedly worked for Funny or Die, Tosh.0, Survivor and Big Brother.

Jimmy Kimmel started dating actress Sarah Silverman in 2002. Unfortunately, the pair called it quits in 2009 after five years together. That same year he started seeing Molly McNearney, the co-head writer of his show.

Molly worked as an assistant writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003. She has also appeared in films like Fun Mom Dinner and Dumplin’ alongside Jennifer Aniston. However, she was initially reluctant to be romantically involved with Kimmel.

During an interview with Glamour, Molly mentioned:

“I never once thought of him that way. That’s Workplace 101. You don’t date your boss.”

She also shared that Kimmel won over her after he invited Molly for dinner and cooked all her favorite food:

“I walked in, and there was a pizza, a BLT, crab claws, a cheeseburger and gnocchi. He had made them all from scratch. I couldn’t believe it, and I realized how incredibly thoughtful and generous he really was.”

Jimmy and Molly married in July 2013 in Ojai, California. The following year, the duo welcomed their first child, daughter Jane. The couple was also blessed with a second child, son William “Billy” John, in April 2017.

However, Billy was born with a rare congenital heart disease TOF (Tetralogy of Fallot) with pulmonary atresia.

He had to undergo cardiac surgery when he was just three years old. Kimmel also invited cardiac surgeon Mehmet Oz, along with TOF survivor and snowboarder Shaun White, to his show to talk about the condition.

Both of Jimmy Kimmel’s younger children often appear on his show. The program has also started featuring his wife on-camera in addition to her contribution behind the scenes.

