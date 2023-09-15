The Inventor cast list and characters explored

The new stop-motion animated comedy flick, The Inventor, arrives in theaters on Friday, September 15, 2023. The movie chronicles the life of the great Leonardo da Vinci, who leaves Italy and moves to France where he conducts a wide range of experiments and looks to invent new things. Here's the official description of the movie, as per Blue Fox Entertainment's YouTube channel:

''The insatiably curious and headstrong inventor Leonardo da Vinci leaves Italy to join the French court, where he can experiment freely, inventing flying contraptions, incredible machines, and study the human body.''

The synopsis further reads,

''There, joined in his adventure by the audacious princess Marguerite, Leonardo will uncover the answer to the ultimate question – “What is the meaning of it all?”

The Inventor stars iconic comedian Stephen Fry in the lead role, alongside many others voicing key supporting characters. Jim Capobianco, known for Ratatouille and Mary Poppins Returns, is behind the movie's creation process as a writer and director. He is joined by The White Wolf's Pierre-Luc Granjon.

The Inventor cast list: Stephen Fry and others to star in new animated comedy movie

1) Stephen Fry as Leonardo da Vinci

Stephen Fry voices the lead character, Leonardo da Vinci, in The Inventor. He's the protagonist of the story who's known for his extremely creative skills and is determined to keep inventing and experimenting with things. Fry seems perfect in the lead role, and viewers can expect him to deliver a riveting performance in the lead role.

Fry has essayed a wide range of memorable roles in films and TV over the years. These include Red, White & Royal Blue, Love & Friendship, Heartstopper, Kingdom, and S*x Education, among many more.

2) Daisy Ridley as Marguerite de Navarre

Daisy Ridley plays the role of Marguerite de Navarre in The Inventor. She's a French princess who has a close relationship with Leonardo da Vinci. Apart from that, little is known about her character, but she'll play a pivotal role in the story. Daisy Ridley is best known for her performances in the Star Wars sequel trilogy: The Force Awakens, Peter Rabbit, Murder on the Orient Express, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and many more.

3) Marion Cotillard as Louise de Savoy

Marion Cotillard lends her voice to the character of Louise de Savoy in the new stop-motion animated movie. She's the mother of King Francis I and Marguerite of Navarre and is set out to play a pivotal role in the story. Cotillard perfectly captures her character's core traits and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the movie.

She's an accomplished actress who's been a part of several acclaimed and popular films like Inception, The Story of a Boy Who Wanted to Be Kissed, Rust and Bone, and Une américaine à Paris, to name a few.

Apart from Stephen Fry, Marion Cotillard, and Daisy Ridley, the movie also features the voices of many other prominent actors like:

Matt Berry as Pope Leo X

Max Baumgarten as Il Boccador / King Charles of Spain

Jim Capobianco as Cardinal of Aragon

John Gilkey as Gravedigger John/Giuliano

Ben Stranahan as Page

Daniel Swan as King Henry the VIII

Jane Osborn as Gravedigger Jane

Angelino Sandri as Francesco Melzi

Don't miss The Inventor, releasing in theaters on Friday, September 15, 2023.