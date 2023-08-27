Legendary television game show host and animal rights activist Bob Barker died of natural causes in his Hollywood Hills home at the age of 99. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by the media personality's publicist Roger Neal in a statement issued on behalf of Barker's girlfriend Nancy Burnet on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," the statement read.

Bob Barker was known for hosting CBS's The Price Is Right, the longest-running game show in North American television history from 1972-2007, and NBC Radio's Truth or Consequences from 1956 to 1975. He was also a supporter of animal rights and even founded an organization to help animals.

Several netizens took to social media to mourn the loss of Barker and compared him to Betty White, who also died at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021.

"The world only gets one Betty White & Bob Barker": Netizens react to latter's passing

Internet users were left grieving after the news of Barker's passing spread only and were quick to offer condolences and share the fond memories they had about the TV show host. They went on to compare him to Betty White, calling him kind, iconic, and dedicated.

All about Bob Barker

Born in Darrington, Washington, in a modest household, the host spent most of his youth on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota and was a member of the Sioux tribe. He joined the United States Navy Reserves during World War II but did not serve in active duty.

In 1945, Barker married his wife, Dorothy Jo, whom he met at an Ella Fitzgerald concert, and completed his education with a degree in economics. While he was studying, he worked part-time in the radio industry, and by 1950 he moved to California in an effort to pursue a career in broadcasting.

He then hosted an audience-participation radio show on KNX (AM), and game show producer Ralph Edwards heard it and loved his voice. Edwards, who was looking to replace Jack Bailey on his show Truth or Consequences then offered him a position.

In addition to the game shows, the media personality also hosted various game shows, Miss Universe, and Miss USA pageants from 1967 to 1987. He was also the longest-serving host of the pageants.

He began hosting The Price is Right in 1972 until he retired in 2007 after celebrating 50 years of his television career. However, he continued to make appearances on the show until 2015.

The news of his death took fans and individuals in the entertainment industry by surprise and they paid tribute to him on social media. Bob Barker is survived by his half-brother Kent Valandra, his nephews Robert Valandra and Chip Valandra, and his niece Vickie Valandra Kelly.