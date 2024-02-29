Which sitcom did Richard Lewis and Jamie Lee Curtis star in? Friendship explored as Oscar winner pays tribute to comedian

Actor and comedian Richard Lewis unexpectedly died on February 27, 2024, at the age of 76. Richard's representative Jeff Abraham revealed that he suffered a heart attack at his residence in Los Angeles which led to his death, as per People magazine.

Richard also shared the screen with Jamie Lee Curtis in the ABC sitcom, Anything but Love. The Halloween Ends star added a few pictures featuring Richard on her latest Instagram post and recalled the days when they worked together.

Apart from Anything but Love, Lewis was additionally popular for his appearances in shows such as Late Night with David Letterman, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Blunt Talk, and more.

Jamie Lee Curtis remembers the time she spent with Richard Lewis

As mentioned, Jamie Lee Curtis and Richard Lewis appeared together on Anything but Love, where they portrayed Hannah Miller and Marty Gold respectively. The series aired for four seasons between 1989 and 1992.

Lee Curtis explained the casting of Richard in her latest Instagram post, writing that she spotted Lewis in a "billboard" and requested the casting crew to approach him for the show. Jamie described Richard as a "handsome" man and added:

"He made me laugh, which is the one thing that a strong, capable woman, can't really do for herself. He got the part when I snort laughed when he mispronounced the word Bundt cake. He blew everyone else away."

She further stated that the pilot for the show was not up to the mark but because her chemistry with Richard Lewis turned out to be a positive part, the producers decided to "revamp" the pilot. She said that Richard always carried his lines with him and was a funny person. Lee Curtis ended by writing:

"He also is the reason I am sober. He helped me. I am forever grateful for him for that act of grace alone. He found love with Joyce and that, of course, besides his sobriety, is what mattered most to him."

The Haunted Mansion star wrote that when she spoke to Richard last time, he told her to convince ABC or Disney for another lineup of episodes for Anything but Love.

Richard Lewis and his career explained in brief

The New York Times states that Richard Lewis developed an interest in comedy after he completed his graduation from Ohio State University. Before his successful career in the entertainment industry, he was employed at a sports goods store as a clerk.

In 1971, he made his debut as a stand-up comedian with a performance at a club in Greenwich Village. Lewis soon shifted his focus to films and TV shows where he was praised for his comic timing.

He was additionally the author of a memoir titled The Other Great Depression. He had multiple films under his credits, including Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Sledge: The Untold Story, and The Great Buster: A Celebration. Lewis gave his voice to characters in animated shows like Hercules.

He appeared in 41 episodes of the HBO sitcom, Curb Your Enthusiasm. He was nominated in the category of Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2006 for his work in the series.

Lewis' survivors include his wife Joyce Lapinsky and the duo were married since 2005.