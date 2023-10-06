How to watch Haunted Mansion at home? Streaming details, platform, and more 

Haunted Mansion is here to start your Halloween season in style as it will be streaming on Disney+ from October 4, 2023. The family-friendly horror movie, which makes its online premiere on Disney+, stars Rosario Dawson from Ahsoka as Gabbie, a woman who relocates to a strangely affordable home in New Orleans with her son Travis (Chase W. Dillon).

When the haunting inhabitants of the house emerge, Gabbie enlists the aid of a priest (Owen Wilson), a priest-turned-tour guide (LaKeith Stanfield), a psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a historian (Danny DeVito) to help exorcise the mansion. But if the dream team can't decipher the mansion's riddle, they are bound to be stuck there for eternity. The cast of humans and ghouls is completed by Hasan Minhaj, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto.

The film was initially released in theaters on July 28, 2023. The film will premiere digitally on Disney+ on October 4, 2023.

Stream Haunted Mansion on Disney+ as Halloween approaches

Expand Tweet

Haunted Mansion, a highly anticipated supernatural horror comedy with an all-star cast, debuted on the big screen this summer. The film, which is based on the well-known Disney Park ride, centers on a mother and her young son as they adjust to their new home—a vast, gothic-style mansion that also happens to be haunted by a gang of terrible, undead ghouls.

The film is currently streaming on Disney+; however, you will need a subscription to watch the film. The film premiered on the streaming service on October 4, 2023.

Disney+ doesn't presently offer a free trial, thus the Disney Duo bundle, which includes Hulu with advertisements for $9.99 per month, or the Disney Trio Basic, which includes Hulu and ESPN+ with ads for $14.99 per month, are the best streaming options for watching Haunted Mansion. For $24.99 per month, you may upgrade to the Disney Trio Premium package, which includes Disney+ and Hulu without advertisements in addition to ESPN+ with ads.

Disney+ costs $7.99 per month for the Basic plan with ads or $10.99 per month for the Premium tier with ads. Thousands of hours of Disney content are accessible through both packages, including Halloween-themed movies including Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2, and the original 2003 Haunted Mansion film starring Eddie Murphy.

More about the upcoming Halloween film

Expand Tweet

The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland was first introduced to the public in 1969. Since its opening, the haunted house that leads guests through a spooky estate has served as the inspiration for two more attractions with related themes as well as two live-action feature films. Eddie Murphy appeared in the 2003 remake, which followed real estate agents who wind up imprisoned in a haunted mansion with their children. Nineties kids may remember this original.

The 2023 film is the perfect balance of quirky and eerie for anyone looking for a spooky, yet family-friendly movie this season. The film will keep you fascinated, regardless of whether you're a fan of the ride, the 2003 movie, or you're going in with no knowledge of it. If not for the plot, then at least for the cast of characters.

Haunted Mansion is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and is a must-watch for fans of the ride and spooky comedies in general. Stream the film on Disney+ as it was released on October 4, 2023.