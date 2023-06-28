Haunted Mansion cast list and characters explored

The Haunted Mansion film is brimming with an ensemble cast of A-list movie stars and renowned character actors who skillfully embody the film's eccentric roles. Centered around a single mother and her son, the movie unveils their unsettling experience after moving into a creepy old mansion and discovering that it is under a curse.

Scheduled for release on July 28, the Haunted Mansion movie marks the second big-screen adaptation of Disney Parks' famous ride, after Pirates of the Carribean. From notable actors like Dawson and Stanfield in leading roles to Oscar winners like Curtis and Leto in captivating supporting roles, the Haunted Mansion cast is teeming with exceptional talent.

Haunted Mansion cast includes several noteworthy actors

1) Rosario Dawson as Gabbie

Dawson leads the Haunted Mansion cast, portraying the character of Gabbie. Her breakthrough role came with the independent drama Kids in 1995.

Dawson gained recognition for her recurring roles as Claire Temple in Netflix's Daredevil, and her captivating portrayal of Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

2) Chase W. Dillon plays Travis

Dillon takes on the role of Travis, Gabbie's son. Dillon is known for his portrayal of Homer in the critically acclaimed historical drama miniseries The Underground Railroad, which also earned him a Peabody Award.

He also appeared as the younger version of Jonathan Majors' cowboy character Nat Love in the Netflix western actioner The Harder They Fall. In addition, Dillon voiced Hawthorn in the Apple TV+ animated series Pinecone & Pony and played a young Michael Che in Che's HBO Max sketch comedy series That Damn Michael Che.

3) LaKeith Stanfield as Ben Matthias

Stanfield joins the Haunted Mansion cast as Ben Matthias, a paranormal tour guide. Stanfield made his feature film debut alongside Brie Larson in the indie drama Short Term 12, and rose to prominence with roles like Darius in the FX comedy series Atlanta, and Cassius Green in Sorry to Bother You.

He has also delivered notable performances in supporting roles, such as in Uncut Gems, Get Out, and FBI informant Bill O'Neal in Judas and the Black Messiah, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

4) Tiffany Haddish as Harriet

Haddis portrays Harriet, an eccentric psychic, in the Haunted Mansion film. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Dina in Girls Trip and has since appeared in TV shows such as The Carmichael Show, and The Afterparty.

Haddish is also known for her stand-up comedy, which includes several Netflix specials, and has also starred in other notable movies such as Night School and Ruby.

5) Jamie Lee Curtis at Florence

Jamie Lee Curtis, a renowned actress known for her work in the horror genre, joins the cast as Florence, a housekeeper with a deep knowledge of the mansion's history.

Curtis has a long and illustrious career, with notable roles in horror classics such as Halloween, Prom Night, and The Fog. She has also showcased her versatility in films like True Lies, Trading Places, and A Fish Called Wanda, earning her critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

The rest of the cast includes Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, and Den Levy. These talented actors bring a wealth of experience and skill to the Haunted Mansion film, ensuring an engaging and memorable cinematic experience for audiences.

With their combined talents and the intriguing storyline, the movie aims to capture the eerie atmosphere of the beloved Disney Parks attraction while offering a fresh and thrilling take on the haunted house genre.

