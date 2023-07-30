Haunted Mansion day 1 box office collection: How much money did the horror-comedy film make?

The supernatural horror comedy movie Haunted Mansion was released in the United States on July 28 by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. However, it premiered thirteen days prior at Disneyland, California, on July 15, 2023. Made with a budget of $150 million, the film has only managed to bag $33.3 million worldwide so far. It became one of Disney's lowest-rated live-action family films of all time. Furthermore, with competition from Barbie and Oppenheimer, its future at the box office looks bleak.

Haunted Mansion stars LaKeith Stanfield as Ben, Tiffany Haddish as Harriet, Owen Wilson as Father Kent, Danny DeVito as Professor Bruce Davis, Rosario Dawson as Gabbie, Chase W. Dillon as Travis, Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota, Creek Wilson as Mariner Ghost, Jared Leto as Hatbox Ghost's voice, Hasan Minhaj as a sketch artist, Dan Levy as Vic, and Charity Jordan as Alyssa.

How much should Haunted Mansion make to break even?

Since the film's budget is close to $150 million, it has to make an excess of $300 million to break even. So far, it has managed to bag $33.3 million worldwide and $24.2 million domestically.

2023 has been a tough year for Disney, as it has faced heavy losses on almost all fronts. The budget of their recent films has been astronomical, and breaking even is getting harder with every release. Elemental, which was released earlier this year, was one of the most expensive animated films. With a budget of $200 million, they only recently managed to surpass $400 million in earnings worldwide.

However, fans are skeptical if the supernatural horror comedy film can be as successful as Elemental. It was released a week after Barbie and Oppenheimer hit theaters. Anyone who thoroughly stays updated with pop culture news is aware of how well the aforementioned films are performing at the box office.

Haunted Mansion is certainly caught in the crossfire. A different release date could have yielded better box office earnings, but for now, all signs point towards a box office disaster.

In a recent interview with Collider, Owen Wilson, who plays Father Kent in Haunted Mansion, was asked if he heard of any ghost stories that spooked him when he was a child. The actor said,

"There was one time I remember, some kids in the neighborhood, we had climbed on this roof of a house that no one lived there, and I felt like I saw somebody in the window and bolted."

He continued,

"And everyone saw me bolt and they ran, and then they were like, “Why are we running?” I go, “I think I saw something in the window!” So, I'm never sure if I actually did or if I just wanted to kind of pump up the excitement on a summer day."

Haunted Mansion synopsis

The official synopsis of the film, according to Disney, reads,

"Take the ride to the other side. Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers."

Haunted Mansion was in development for several years until it was officially announced by Disney in August 2020.