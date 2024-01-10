Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024: Venue, streaming platform, and more 

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 is set to recognize actors and their work from the past year that made a significant impact on the entertainment industry. Each year, several actors are honored with Screen Actors Guild Awards, or SAGs, and fans are eager to see which stars emerge victorious in the upcoming edition of the event.

The list of nominations for the award ceremony was unveiled on January 10 and Barbie and Oppenheimer tied with four nominations each. In the television categories, Succession rose to the top with five nominations for its final season.

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards will mark the 30th edition of the award ceremony and it is scheduled to take place on February 24, 2024.

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024: When and where is the ceremony taking place?

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, also known as the 2024 SAGs, will take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024. It will begin at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET and will be held at the Shrine Auditorium.

This is the same location where the program was held from 1998 to 2020. Due to COVID, the last two ceremonies were moved. However, in 2024, the ceremony will once again return to the Las Angeles location, where the Oscars, Grammys, and Emmys, were also held.

The host for the upcoming 2024 event is yet to be announced.

Where to stream the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024?

There is great news for individuals who have a subscription to the streaming platform Netflix, as the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 will be streamed live on the platform this year. After years of airing on cable networks like TBS and TNT, the SAG Awards shifted to Netflix last year as part of a multi-year agreement.

Since they lacked the technology to broadcast the event live on the streaming platform last year, fans were able to enjoy the ceremony live on the Netflix YouTube channel.

This year, the SAG Awards will be streamed live on the platform at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

More about the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024

Expand Tweet

Awards presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are referred to as SAG Awards. The award ceremony came into being in 1995 to honor artists who played exceptional roles in primetime television and motion pictures.

Two committees, one for cinema and one for television, each consisting of 2,100 union members, submit nominations for the awards. Each committee is chosen at random each year, and the entire membership can vote for the winners.

The top performance by starts in 2023 will be recognized with SAG Awards in 2024. This implies that similar to the Oscars, any film from 2023 is eligible to win an award. When it comes to television series, however, there is some leeway for programs whose seasons span two years.

Watch the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 live when it airs on Netflix on February 24, 2024.