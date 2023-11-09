Is the actors strike over? SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios finally reach a deal 

The SAG-AFTRA strike, also called the actors strike, impacted the entertainment industry significantly. However, after 118 days, the union has now reached a tentative three-year deal with studios, as per The Hollywood Reporter, marking the end of the strike.

The second strike this year was due to poor working conditions and low wages. Furthermore, the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee unanimously approved the agreement on November 8. The strike concluded at 12:01 am on November 9. The union's national board is set to approve the deal on November 10.

Negotiators came to a preliminary agreement with the AMPTP, which includes companies like Walt Disney and Netflix. Subsequently, this agreement allows Hollywood to resume full production for the first time since May.

Actors strike: What is the tentative deal?

The actors strike finally comes to an end (Image via Eyewitness News)

The union has informed its members that the agreement is worth over $1 billion. The actors strike deal brings pay raises, a bonus for streaming, and AI regulations. Furthermore, the deal also raises limits on health and pension funds. In addition to that, it aims to pay background actors more. As the AMPTP stated:

"Today’s tentative agreement represents a new paradigm. It gives SAG-AFTRA the biggest contract-on-contract gains in the history of the union, including the largest increase in minimum wages in the last 40 years; a brand new residual for streaming programs; extensive consent and compensation protections in the use of artificial intelligence.

It further stated:

"The AMPTP is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement and looks forward to the industry resuming the work of telling great stories."

Additionally, it must be noted that SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP didn't come to terms on July 12, 2023, as a result of which, the actors strike continued. However, the other strike by The Writers Guild of America (WGA) reached a consensus on September 27, 2023.

How long was the writers strike?

The actors strike joined the the writers strike in mid-July (Image via CBS News)

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike was 148 days long. The writers strike reached an agreement effective from 12:01 am PT on September 27, 2023. The strike began in May and saw SAG-AFTRA join in mid-July. The strikes halted most scripted TV and major movie productions.

The new deal, effective until May 1, 2026, prohibits AI use in writing without studio approval. Furthermore, it sets minimum staffing requirements for TV writers' rooms based on episode count.

The writer strike deal explained

The writer strike deal addresses the burgeoning use of Artificial Intelligence in scriptwriting. It mandates transparency and restrictions on AI-generated material to safeguard writers' creative integrity and job security.

Health and pension benefits have also been enhanced, with an initial increase in health fund contributions by 0.5% and provisions for potential further increases in the second and third years of the contract.

Screenwriters have negotiated an improved pay structure, which includes a guaranteed "second step" to provide security during the often volatile process of project development.

Additionally, the contract stipulates a minimum size for writers' rooms, ensuring that there are enough writers on staff for television series, which has been a critical concern for the WGA. For episodic series, the contract includes improved staffing terms and duration provisions to protect writers during interruptions such as strikes or pandemics.

In the realm of streaming, a significant advancement has been establishing a viewership-based bonus model, rewarding writers for the success of popular streaming series.

Finally, the Showrunner Training Program has been granted renewed funding to nurture a diverse and skilled cohort of industry leaders. This agreement represents a significant step forward in recognizing the value of writers in the entertainment industry, particularly as the landscape shifts increasingly towards streaming content.

All in all, the entertainment industry breathes a sigh of relief as the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes with a groundbreaking deal, marking an end to the 118-day actors' strike.