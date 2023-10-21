Deadpool 3 release gets delayed again as SAG-AFTRA strikes remain unfaltering

Multiple reports have confirmed that Deadpool 3 will not be released on its release date, May 3, 2024, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Even if the strike ended in a few weeks, there wouldn't be enough time to reunite the cast and crew or start filming, according to press reports.

According to Deadline, the 2024 release date of Ryan Reynolds' forthcoming film has been postponed indefinitely due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

This will be the first-ever R-rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it is helmed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. In addition to Wade's official MCU debut, Deadpool 3 will see Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine—how exactly he does so is still a mystery.

Deadpool 3 is delayed indefinitely

Deadpool 3's production had stopped over the summer owing to strikes in the film industry, but the movie managed to stick to its release schedule while many other projects were delayed indefinitely. Recent sources have reiterated Disney's commitment to release the movie on May 3, 2024, citing the film's high priority on the list of movies to finish as soon as the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

Nevertheless, the strike continued with no apparent conclusion in sight as discussions broke down. According to Deadline, this has caused the film to be subtly released later than its initial release date.

It was determined, multiple source claims, that the film would not likely resume production until early 2024, even in the event that the strike ended swiftly. That just will not allow the high-end movie to be completed by May 3. As of right now, no new release date has been announced.

The director of Deadpool 3, Shawn Levy, is well-known for his work on movies such as Free Guy and The Adam Project. The filmmaker remarked the following in a recent interview with Wrap:

"I wish I knew. I don't even know if we officially have a release date. I know we were gonna be May 3. Certainly, the actors' strike and the long pause in production have put that release date at true risk. We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year."

Deadpool 3's main filming, which was put on hold in July, still has to be completed. This might have a cascading impact on other upcoming MCU films.

Should the SAG-AFTRA strike last until the end of 2023, it wouldn't be surprising if the movie arrived in early 2025 rather than 2024. Everything hinges on when and if SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP's negotiations go back up after the latter withdrew from them in October.

Hollywood still lacks actors, despite the end of the Writers Guild of America strike. It remains to be seen if Marvel Studios will experience even greater chaos following its upcoming projects. Hopefully, Deadpool 3 and other MCU films will start moving in the right manner if the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved in the upcoming weeks.