Is Deadpool a part of the MCU? Explained

Ever since the meteoric rise of the Deadpool franchise in recent years, spearheaded by Ryan Reynolds' critically acclaimed performances, fans have been questioning whether or not Deadpool is part of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The success of the two Deadpool films starring Ryan Reynolds as the eponymous character has seen the superhero's popularity soar. It is clear, though, that regardless of his potential relationship with the MCU, Deadpool remains one of the most beloved Marvel characters with a convoluted history when it comes to appearances in film and television.

Despite the complexity of the character's history in terms of film and television at the time, it is known that Deadpool is part of the MCU, though many fans have called into question the relationship between the character and the Marvel franchise.

Deadpool is now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, the character's film rights, including those of X-Men and the Fantastic Four, were returned to Marvel Studios.

Deadpool was first introduced to audiences in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where he was played by Ryan Reynolds. However, the portrayal of the character in the film was widely criticized, with many fans feeling that the character was not true to the source material. Despite this, Reynolds continued to express his interest in playing the character in a standalone film.

In 2016, Reynolds' dream finally became a reality with the release of Deadpool, a film that was praised by fans and critics alike. Deadpool 2, a highly successful sequel released in 2018, saw great commercial and critical success.

Marvel Studios has confirmed that on November 8, 2024, Deadpool 3 will be released internationally.

The installment will star Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in lead roles and serve as the franchise's introduction to the MCU. The much-anticipated third chapter of the Deadpool series is set to be the first production of Phase Six and will bring together Reynolds and Jackman as the film's leads for the first time.

Fans can expect to see Wolverine introduced to the MCU in Deadpool 3, and together with Deadpool, take the franchise in bold new directions.

In a recent interview with Collider, Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, confirmed that the upcoming third Deadpool film will be set in the MCU, he said:

“It will be rated R and we are working on the script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now… It will not be filmed this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

Overall, it is evident from various official sources that Deadpool is now firmly part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This was further corroborated by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who clarified that Deadpool 3 would be a part of the MCU.

The Deadpool franchise has now become an integral part of the MCU, a move that has been welcomed by many fans. Feige promised a faithful adaptation of the character, indicating the importance of the character to the MCU.

