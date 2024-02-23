Netflix Irish Wish: Full cast list and characters explored

Netflix's upcoming rom-com Irish Wish transports viewers into a classic fantasy tale of a book editor. The story revolves around Maddie Kelly, a shy book editor who falls into a hopeless situation when her best friend becomes engaged to the man she secretly loves. As Maddie reluctantly steps into the role of bridesmaid, she makes a heartfelt wish to find her true love. However, when she comes closer to her dream wish, the editor realizes that her true soulmate might be someone else entirely.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Ireland, Irish Wish chronicles Maddie Kelly's transformation from a shy and insecure woman to a confident individual who discovers her self-worth. With themes of luck, love, and self-assurance woven throughout the narrative, the film promises to deliver a captivating story of personal growth and romance.

Directed by Janeen Damian and produced by Brad Krevoy and Michael Damian, Irish Wish boasts an ensemble cast of talented actors.

Irish Wish full cast list explored

Lindsay Lohan as Maddie Kelly

Lindsay Lohan takes on the role of Maddie Kelly, a shy book editor harboring a one-sided affection for the writer she collaborates with. Lohan is known for her iconic performances in films like Mean Girls and The Parent Trap. Since her childhood, Lohan has appeared on television soaps. However, her role in the Disney film Parent Trap served as a breakthrough for the actress.

Ed Speleers as James

Speleers portrays the character of James Thomas, who's described as a "straight line" in the film. He plays the role of Maddie's romantic love interest and helps in her journey of self-discovery.

Speleers is recognized for his work in shows like You and Downton Abbey. Speelers, 35, made his first debut with the 2006 film Eragon; since then, the versatile actor has appeared in various movies and TV series ranging from crime dramas to psychological thrillers and the horror genre.

Alexander Vlahos as Paul Kennedy

Alexander Vlahos plays the role of Paul Kennedy in the movie. With his notable appearances in Outlander and Versailles, Vlahos is expected to deliver a compelling performance.

Vlahos, 35, is an outstanding actor, writer, and director. In the Versailles drama series, he's best known for his titular role as Philippe, Duke of Orléans. Before Versailles, he also appeared in the 2008–2012 hit series Merlin.

Jane Seymour as Rosemary Kelly

Jane Seymour will play the role of Rosemary Kelly in the movie. She is seemingly a family member of Maddie Kelly. The British actress is known for her diverse performances across film, television, and stage.

Seymour got a breakthrough with her role as Bond girl Solitaire in the 1973 film Live and Let Die. Over the last five decades, Seymour has gained global recognition for her roles in movies and series such as Dr Quinn: Medicine Woman, Somewhere in Time, Wedding Crashers, and many more.

Elizabeth Tan as Emma Taylor

Elizabeth Tan is set to play the role of Emma Taylor in the upcoming film. Tan is known for her roles in Emily in Paris and The Singapore Grip. Elizabeth received recognition in 2011 for her portrayal of Xin Proctor in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street. The British actress then portrayed Anna Zhou in Doctor Who's Finale Series, Penny Anderson in New Tricks, and Lou Choi in Hustle, among others.

Ayesha Curry as Heather

Canadian-American actress Curry plays the role of Heather, Maddie's best friend, in Irish Wish. Heather is described as the classic best friend who is always there for Maddie, offering her support and laughter. Curry is also a celebrity cook, cookbook author, and television personality who gained traction through her blog and YouTube channel, where she shared recipes, cooking tips, and glimpses into her family life.

About the movie

In the movie, Maddie Kelly goes on a journey to find herself. The film explores themes of independence, self-love, and following one's heart. The official synopsis of the film reads,

"When the love of her life gets engaged to her friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the wedding, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be."

Speaking about the movie, Lindsay told Tudum,

"Maddie's [one of the only] characters that I've played [who's] a woman on her own making her way in the world, we shaped her in a way that she was a bit more insecure in the beginning, and then she grows throughout the movie, and by the end, she really comes into her own."

She added,

"It's important to put yourself first and know your worth, if you know you deserve better, go for it and get it."

The story takes place in the green moors and beautiful landscapes of Wicklow, Ireland. Due to the filming location, Lohan was able to reconnect with her Irish roots.

Irish Wish is slated to premiere on Netflix on March 15, 2024.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE