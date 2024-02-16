The Netflix Slam: Date, streaming, and more details about the anticipated live event

Streaming giant Netflix has, in the recent past, given special focus to content around a range of sports. This includes football, golf, F1, WWE, and even Lawn Tennis. With respect to the latter, Netflix’s upcoming live sports event, called The Netflix Slam, is set to be telecast on 3 March 2024.

It will feature two of the most exciting lawn tennis players around the world. On one side will be Spanish legend Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion who is part of Tennis’ Big 3, alongside the likes of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

On the other side will be world number 2 and stunning Spanish talent Carlos Alcaraz. Winner of the 2022 US Open as well as the 2023 Wimbledon, Alcaraz is only 20 years old and widely seen as the future face of Lawn Tennis.

The event therefore, headlined by Netflix and set to be held in collaboration with MGM Resorts, will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. It is the first such live event that Netflix has hosted, and is set to kickstart a new era in live sports for the streaming giants. Here, we look at everything that is currently known about The Netflix Slam.

Everything you need to know about The Netflix Slam

The obvious highlight of the event is the singles game between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. Effectively the past, and the present of Spanish Tennis against a player who is seen as its future, the matchup was always bound to generate hype around the world. Alcaraz, recently in an interview, had claimed that he was honored to be sharing the court with Rafael Nadal, a player he has looked up to right from when he was a kid:

I'm honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas.

Nadal on the other hand, appears himself to be well aware of the kind of excitement surrounding the matchup. He claimed that it was the first time he was going to visit Las Vegas:

"I'm very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas. I'm also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis."

While the matchup between the two will most definitely headline The Netflix Slam, a range of announcements about the event are expected in the coming time. A range of tennis pros are expected to be a part of the event, although details about the rest of the games are only expected in the coming days.

Regardless, The Netflix Slam is guaranteed to be a spectacle, as it will also feature commentary and coverage from some bonafide legends of the sport. These include the likes of Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, Mary Joe Fernández, and Patrick McEnroe. Noted analyst Prakash Amritraj will also be a part of the event, which will be hosted by Kay Adams.

What’s more, as the Tennis players in question are both Spanish, Netflix expected a plethora of viewers tuning in from the country. This has led to the addition of Spanish commentary from the likes of Feliciano López and David Ferrer, both legends of the game in their own right.

While The Netflix Slam is set to be streamed live worldwide, it will also be an actual event, with tickets having begun sale on December 15, 2023. The pricing starts at $88, which means that most fans will be tempted to simply watch the event on Netflix.

The Netflix Slam has been produced by Full Day Productions, a company that has also worked on various other events including the Netflix Cup, ESPY Awards, and the Oscars Red Carpet Show.

Hence, fans will be bound to be hyped and excited for the event, which is set to air at 12:30 p.m. PT, on, as you guessed it, Netflix.

