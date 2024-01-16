"Novak Djokovic could do ten Netflix series and still win 20 Grand Slams or 24" - Holger Rune on the 'Netflix curse'

Holger Rune has brushed aside the idea of there being a 'Netflix curse' and stated that someone like Novak Djokovic will continue to dominate even if he took part in 10 series.

Last year, all 10 players featured in the first five episodes of the docuseries Break Point either withdrew before the Australian Open or lost during the first four rounds. This gave birth to the idea that players who took part in the series were "cursed."

Local favorites Nick Kyrgios and Alija Tomljanović pulled out of the event due to knee injuries. Paula Badosa also remained on the sidelines as she picked up an injury in the lead-up tournament in Adelaide.

Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis lost to Andy Murray in five-set thrillers in the first and second rounds, respectively. Taylor Fritz, one of the title favorites, exited the tournament in the second round after losing a five-set battle against unranked Australian Alexei Popyrin.

American Jenson Brooksby caused an upset in the first week when he beat Casper Ruud in the second round. On the women's side, second seed Ons Jabeur lost to Marketa Vondrousova in the second round while sixth seed Maria Sakkari fought her way to the third round, where she lost to the unseeded Zhu Lin.

Out of the 10 players who featured in the first five episodes of the first season, the last player to exit the Australian Open last year was Felix Auger-Aliassime, who lost to the unranked Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.

At a press conference at the Melbourne Major this year, Holger Rune was asked for his thoughts on the "Netflix curse" after he starred in one of the episodes in the new season of the show.

The Danish star cited the examples of Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka and said:

"I think it's stupid, to be honest. No offense. I think it's nothing to do with that. I think Novak could do ten Netflix series and still win 20 Grand Slams or 24. It's really something that it's not about that. I think Sabalenka did a few already, and she won Australian Open last year."

Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic reach 2024 Australian Open 2R

Holger Rune in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

Holger Rune got his 2024 Australian Open campaign underway on Tuesday, January 16, by defeating Yoshihito Nishioka and reaching the second round.

Rune registered a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 win in three hours and 29 minutes to tie his head-to-head at 1-1 against the Japanese player, who won their maiden ATP tour meeting in Adelaide last season.

The 20-year-old will next face French wild card Arthur Cazaux, who beat Laslo Djere 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in his opening round contest.

Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, got his title defense underway by defeating Dino Prizmic on Sunday. The Serbian won 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 in four hours and one minute, making it the longest first-round match of his career.

The World No. 1 will next lock horns with Alexei Popyrin, who defeated wild card Marc Polmans 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-2 in the first round.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis