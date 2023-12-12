"Rafael Nadal's body is in disarray yet he keeps on doing this bullsh*t" - Tennis fans react to Spaniard playing Carlos Alcaraz at Netflix Slam

Tennis fans recently reacted to Rafael Nadal playing Carlos Alcaraz at the Netflix Slam. This one-night tennis exhibition is scheduled to take place on March 3, 2024.

Nadal and Alcaraz will face off in the exhibition match at the renowned Michelob Ultra Arena, situated within the prestigious MGM Resorts International's Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Netflix has also revealed that they will unveil the names of the other players and other match-ups for this event later.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion expressed his excitement about his first visit to Las Vegas and also expressed his eagerness to compete against his compatriot, Carlos Alcaraz.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas,” the 37-year-old told Netflix. “I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

Alcaraz expressed that he was "honored" and "happy" to be able to share the court with the Spaniard.

“I’m honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas. He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves,” Alcaraz said.

Tennis fans are skeptical of Rafael Nadal playing at the Netflix Slam as he is making a comeback after a prolonged absence from the court due to a severe hip injury sustained during the 2023 Australian Open. Fans are apprehensive that he might re-injure himself, potentially leading to another season-long absence.

They took to social media platforms to voice their opinions. One fan expressed surprise at witnessing the former World No. 1 participating in such exhibition matches, potentially putting himself at risk of injury.

"Rafa's body is in disarray yet he keeps on doing this bullshit. Unbelievable," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Another fan expressed frustration with players who participate in various exhibition matches, only to later complain about the tour's schedule.

"These folks be playing exhibitions left, right and center and will still complain about the tour schedule/calendar," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal: "I do not deserve to end my sports career in a press room"

Rafael Nadal speaking to the press at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal is set to make his highly anticipated comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International. The Spaniard took to social media to announce his return to the court.

Nadal revealed that he had contemplated ending his illustrious career due to a series of debilitating injuries. Initially, he had considered the traditional route of holding a press conference to make the announcement. However, upon reflection, he realized that he deserved to bid farewell to his sporting career on a tennis court, rather than a press room.

"Of course I have thought many times that it did not make sense to continue playing, that in the end, there have been many years, many things, many hours of work in which I did not see the result. But I still think what I said in the last press conference, that I do not deserve to end my sports career in a press room," he said.

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal also expressed his desire to conclude his career in the presence of those who have consistently supported him throughout his journey - his family, team, and friends.

"I would like to finish in a different way, and I have fought and kept the illusion for that to happen. With doubts, with bad moments, very bad or better moments, but I think I have had the right people around me, as I have always had throughout my career: family, team, friends," he added.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here