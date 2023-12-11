Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz Las Vegas exhibition: Where to watch, Date, live streaming details, and more

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will battle it out at the Netflix Slam next year in Las Vegas, in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash.

The 22-time Major winner announced his much-awaited return to competitive tennis earlier in December, revealing to his fans that he will be play at the 2024 Brisbane International. The 37-year-old will enter the ATP 250 event to get into a good rhythm for next year's Australian Open.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, had a career-best season in 2023, winning his second Major title at Wimbledon. He won five more titles on the ATP Tour, while taking home more than $10 million in prize money earnings.

The young Spaniard though will not be playing for the spoils of the game when he takes on his older opponent in an exhibition match. Netflix, who were also behind the series 'Break Point', will organize and broadcast the match between the two players, marking the fourth time they face off on a tennis court.

Rafael Nadal easily beat Carlos Alcaraz in their first career meeting in the second round of 2021 Madrid Masters, winning for the loss of just three games. The Spaniard met his younger rival less than a year later at Indian Wells. This time around, Nadal needed three sets to dispatch his compatriot.

Alcaraz, however, finally managed to beat the then-21-time Major winner a few months later in Madrid. He put up a flawless display to outplay his opponent 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

The young Spaniard had a great week at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament back then. He went on to beat Novak Djokovic in three sets in the next match, before clinching the title against Aleaxander Zverev in the final.

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal embrace each other after their quarterfinals clash at the 2022 Madrid Masters

The 22-time Major winner, meanwhile, is admittedly looking forward to his exhibition match in Las Vegas.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world,” Nadal said in a statement (via Variety). “I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

Alcaraz, on the other hand, asserted that he was honored to face Nadal as the latter is "one of the nicest guys" on the ATP Tour.

“I’m honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas. He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves. Rafa also is one of the nicest guys on Tour and I look forward to our match on March 3.”

On that note, here are the details on how to watch their exhibition match.

Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz match schedule

The two champions will be contesting an exhibition match at the Michelob Ultra Arena, located at the famous MGM Resorts International’s Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Date: March 3, 2024 (USA, Canada), March 4, 2024 (India)

Match timing: 12 pm PT, 8 pm GMT and 1:30 am IST

Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz streaming details

Viewers can watch the special clash between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz live on Netflix. The live telecast will be in both English and Spanish languages.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here