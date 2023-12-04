Rafael Nadal's outfit for Brisbane International 2024 revealed

Rafael Nadal announced on December 1 that he will be making his much-awaited return to professional tennis at the 2024 Brisbane International. The Spaniard's attire for the ATP 250 tournament has also been revealed.

The 22-time Major winner will be donning a light green Nike t-shirt Down Under. For what it's worth, he has sported the above color only a few times during his long and illustrious career.

Nadal will be pairing his light green t-shirt with shorts of the same color, featuring his trademark logo near the seams. The shorts are likely to be compactly sized in typical Nadal fashion. Lastly, he will wear white NikeCourt shoes with a fluorescent green outer sole and toe cap.

The 22-time Major winner's Brisbane 2024 Nike outfit

Coincidentally, Rafael Nadal wore green a lot during his 2022 season, albeit in multicolor combinations. At Roland Garros, he donned a variety of shades of green like hunter green and lime green. And at the ATP Finals, he complimented green with black.

Apart from those outfits, Nadal also wore green during the 2005 French Open, the 2009 indoor hardcourt season, the 2010 US Open (day session), the 2011 Miami Masters, the 2011 North American hardcourt season, the 2012 Australian Open, the 2015 US Open (day session), the 2020 indoor hardcourt season and the 2021 French Open.

Rafael Nadal to play at Brisbane for the second time in his career

Rafael Nadal at the 2017 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal will be eager to get his 2024 ATP Tour season off to a good start at the Brisbane International, a tune-up event to the Australian Open. For academic purposes, the Spaniard only participated in the 250-level tournament once in his career.

The then-30-year-old entered the 2017 edition of Brisbane International as the fifth seed. He won his first two matches with relative ease before falling to top-seeded Milos Raonic 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.

Nadal got enough match practice at the ATP 250 tournament back then, considering he hadn't played much in 2016 due to a wrist injury and appendicitis. He was in great form at the Australian Open a few weeks later, getting his revenge against Raonic in the quarterfinals en route to making the championship match.

The 2009 Australian Open champion's campaign, however, was unceremonious as he suffered a five-set, 4-6, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, 3-6, defeat to archrival Roger Federer. Nadal made up for that loss by winning his second title Down Under in 2022.

