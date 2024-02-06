Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and other top players headline the '6 Kings Slam' exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, and Holger Rune will compete in an exhibition event dubbed the '6 Kings Slam' in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in October this year.

Saudi Arabia has been investing heavily in different sporting leagues, as part of its Vision 2030 initiative to diversify its economy and promote sports and culture.

Tennis is one of the sports that the country has been focusing on, as it hosts several tournaments, such as the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup and the Diriyah Tennis Cup.

Saudi Arabia has also appointed Nadal as its ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation earlier this year. The Middle Eastern country has secured the rights to host the Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027. Moreover, Saudi Arabia has been lobbying to host an ATP Masters 1000 tournament and WTA Finals.

The format and dates of the '6 Kings Slam' are yet to be announced, but it is expected to take place in mid-October as a part of the Riyadh Season (via Associated Press).

On the other hand, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are set to compete at an exhibition match in March 2024 called 'The Netflix Slam.' The event, hosted by MGM Resorts International, will be broadcast live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3.

"I am not going to surpass Novak Djokovic's 24 Grand Slams" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal believes that surpassing Novak Djokovic's record of 24 Grand Slam titles is beyond his reach.

Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam titles in his career, leaving him just two titles short of Djokovic's record-equalling 24 Grand Slam titles. The Spaniard and the Serb have met 59 times on the ATP tour, with the latter having a slight edge in their head-to-head record, 29-30.

The Spaniard recently withdrew from the 2024 Australian Open due to a hip injury he sustained during the Brisbane International quarterfinal match against Australia's Jordan Thompson. Whereas, the Serb lost the semifinals against the eventual champion Jannik Sinner in a four-set thriller.

During a media interaction in November 2023, Nadal said he was unsure if he could beat the Serb’s record of Grand Slam titles.

"I am not going to surpass them [Novak Djokovic's 24 Grand Slam count]. I don't think we are in that position. I live a reality very different, I haven't played for a year and for me personal success is maintaining the enthusiasm to do it again," the 37-year-old said. (Via Eurosport)

