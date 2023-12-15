"So good!" - Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs on Rafael Nadal playing Carlos Alcaraz in Netflix Slam

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs recently expressed her excitement over Rafael Nadal playing Carlos Alcaraz in the Netflix Slam.

At Netflix's upcoming live sporting event, the Netflix Slam, Nadal and Alcaraz will go head to head against each other. This exhibition match is scheduled for March 3, 2024, and will be hosted by the MGM Resorts International. The event will be streamed live from the iconic Michelob ULTRA Arena, nestled within the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in the city of Las Vegas.

The tournament will be headlined by the Spaniards, and Netflix has announced that they will soon reveal the names of the other players and match-ups.

Reacting to the news, Rennae Stubbs took to social media to express her delight, resharing a post announcing the match.

"So good! @netflix," Stubbs captioned her Instagram story.

Speaking to Netflix about the exhibition match, Nadal expressed his enthusiasm for playing in Las Vegas, a city he has yet to visit. The 22-time Grand Slam champion also conveyed his excitement about competing against his fellow countryman, Carlos Alcaraz.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas,” Nadal said. “I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have faced each other three times in their career

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have crossed paths three times in their careers. The pair have competed against each other at the 2021 Madrid Open, 2022 Indian Wells, and 2022 Madrid Open.

Out of these encounters, Nadal emerged victorious in two matches, while Alcaraz managed to defeat the 22-time Grand Slam champion once - at the 2022 Madrid Open.

Rafael Nadal emerged victorious over Carlos Alcaraz with a commanding score of 6-1, 6-2 in the second round of the 2021 Madrid Open. They then faced off in the semifinals at Indian Wells that year, where the seasoned veteran triumphed over Alcaraz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to secure his place in the final.

The last meeting between the two Spaniards took place at the 2022 Madrid Open, where the World No. 2 was in red-hot form. He defeated players like Nikoloz Basilashvili and Cameron Norrie to earn himself a spot in the quarterfinals against his idol.

Alcaraz emerged victorious over Rafael Nadal with a score of 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in the last eight and then went on to face World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, where he displayed remarkable resilience and skill, ultimately defeating the Serb 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5). In the final, Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to lift the trophy.

