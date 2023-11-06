7 iconic Doctor Who episodes to re-watch ahead of its 60th anniversary

November 25, 2023, is a special day for Doctor Who fans as the popular show will celebrate its 60th anniversary. When it first aired in 1963, no one could have predicted that the show would go on to become the longest-running science fiction TV series in the world. However, surpassing all expectations, Doctor Who has continued to enthrall viewers season after season, amassing a considerable global fanbase in the process.

As a special treat for fans, three special episodes will be aired internationally starting November 25 on Disney+ to celebrate the momentous anniversary. Series favorites, David Tennant and Catherine Tate will be part of the narrative. Tennant will be playing the role of the Fourteenth Doctor, and Tate will return as Donna Noble.

With multiple Doctors, different adversaries, and countless adventures, fans of Doctor Who have been part of a magnificent journey. Ahead of the 60th anniversary, ardent fans should consider revisiting some of their favorite stories while anticipating the release of the special episodes.

7 iconic Doctor Who episodes that take viewers on an unforgettable time-travelling adventure

1) The Daleks (1963)

In this episode, fans get their first glimpse of the dreaded "Daleks". William Hartnell is Doctor Who when TARDIS lands on an alien planet, and they encounter the mutant Daleks in the metal city. It is interesting to note that Sydney Newman, the producer of the show, was initially apprehensive of the concept, but over the years, the Daleks have earned an iconic status that fans instantly connect to the show.

2) The War Games (1969)

Patrick Troughton dons the role of Doctor Who in this interesting episode. It is hard not to be enamored with the concept of time travel, especially when it takes viewers to the trenches of the First World War. The episode also gave fans a chance to meet the Time Lords when the Doctor calls on them to help save some kidnapped soldiers.

3) The Christmas Invasion (2005)

It wouldn't be a Doctor Who holiday if the world wasn't in dire need of saving. In this episode, the evil Sycorax has descended on Earth and is planning to enslave all of humanity. Unfortunately, no one can stop them except for the Doctor. But as things would have it, he is unconscious. The creators wanted the introduction of the newly regenerated Doctor (David Tennent) to leave an impression, and it certainly achieved that goal.

4) Blink (2007)

Is it possible to have an iconic Doctor Who episode that barely features the Doctor himself? This episode would be proof that it can certainly be done. Even though the Doctor hardly appeared in this episode, his absence helps heighten the tension, which adds to the narrative. Also, it was ingenious how the creators turned a simple everyday act like blinking into something ominous.

5) The Lodger (2010)

Doctor Who is not only about the action and adventure. Viewers also enjoy the witty humor that is present throughout the narratives. In this episode, the comic chemistry between Craig (James Corden) and The Doctor (Matt Smith) is off the charts. The Doctor realizes that a two-storey is stopping the TARDIS from landing. Thus, he starts to investigate, and Craig somehow finds himself in the middle of it all.

6) The Day of the Doctor (2013)

Anniversary specials will always hold special meaning for fans, so it is not surprising that this episode celebrating the 50th anniversary ranks high on the must-watch list. Fans get to see the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) unite with the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant). And if that wasn't enough, they are also accompanied by the War Doctor (John Hurt). Boasting an engaging premise and shocking revelations, it had everything to keep fans hooked.

7) Heaven Sent (2015)

Trapped in a prison that is right out of his own nightmares, the Doctor has to find a way out even though the odds seem to be against him. This Doctor Who episode is quite immersive with regard to the narrative. Apart from that, it also helps showcase what Peter Capaldi brings to the table as the Twelfth Doctor. He does a great job of demonstrating the character's determination along with his vulnerabilities.

It is no easy feat for a show to go on as long as Doctor Who and still be able to delight fans season after season. Fans will certainly cherish the milestone of the 60th anniversary special as much as they love the preceding episodes that have led them there.